AKA has taken to his timeline to share his reaction after he lost R10 000 when Manchester City trashed Manchester United 6-3

The rapper had bet on the Red Devils to win the EPL match and he stood to make R66 000 but things did not go his side's way

After the entertaining game, AKA's fans took to his comment section and roasted the disappointed star for losing the R10 000

AKA's favourite EPL side Manchester United lost their match against their arch rivals 6-3. The rapper lost R10 000 after betting for Man U to beat the in-form Manchester City side.

AKA was disappointed after Manchester City humiliated Manchester United 6–3. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The Manchester derby took place on Sunday, 2 September. The Lemons (Lemonade) hitmaker took to his timeline to share a snap of himself disappointed after the game. He was rocking a Manchester United jersey.

Earlier on the day, AKA took to Twitter to share a screenshot of his Betway ticket. He would have made R66 000 if United won the game.

The star's followers took to his timeline to laugh out loud after his team lost. They roasted him for risking his money on his inconsistent team.

@Ongie_Nokx commented:

"10tau gone."

@_Morapeli_ wrote:

"6-3."

@AlsonManyama said:

"Betway needs this money to pay my bet. But good luck next time punter."

@GuliweKhule commented:

"4 - 0 already....He thought Man Utd can beat Man City."

@TheSavageSiya wrote:

"I hope we won't have to donate after this."

@Aphelele_Dlamin said:

"What a waste of money."

