AKA's hit song featuring Nasty C, Lemons (Lemonade) is gaining popularity among South Africans of all ages

The rapper shared a cute video of a little girl rapping along to the hit single on his social media page

Social media users loved how the tiny tot knew the lyrics of the song word for word

Top South African rapper AKA recently took to his Twitter page to gush about how he has fans from all age groups.

Aka took to his Twitter page to share a sweet video of a young fan singing along to his song 'Lemons (Lemonade)'. Image: @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

The rapper who hogged headlines after releasing his hit single Lemons (Lemonade) featuring Nasty C shared a cute video of one of his adorable fans.

Taking to his Twitter page, the Fela in Versace rapper shared a video of a little girl vibing to his song. AKA gushed about how his fanbase has people from all age groups. He wrote:

"THE Ⓜ️EGACY HAS MEMBERSHIP OF ALL AGES … #LEMONSLEMONADE …"

Social media users share reactions to the video

@kulture1010 said:

"Your song with nasty c its boring just quit music AKA you to old of this thing anyway."

@Nethomboniphin2 added:

"So Cute! I think I'm ready to have a kid now"

@B21Matlhatsi commented:

"I think you should release the watermelon juice and the banana for this one "

@Sending_Failed7 wrote:

"Cuteness overload!!"

@ayanda_trill added:

"This is dope whoo haaaa!"

@DonnieWilliamse noted:

"That's why he's the GOAT.. The GOAT."

