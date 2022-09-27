Zodwa Wabantu is allegedly ghosting an event organiser who is demanding his money back after she failed to show up for a gig

According to reports, the controversial dancer received R35K and an additional R5K for two different events but still failed to show up on both occasions

The event organiser is now demanding his money back, but Zodwa is said to be trying to outsmart him

Zodwa Wabantu is reportedly owing an event organiser after the dancer failed to show up for her performance despite receiving the full payment.

Zodwa Wabantu allegedly owes an event planner R40K after failing to show up at the event. Image: @zodwalibram.

Source: Instagram

The reality television star reportedly received the initial payment from Ernest Kali back in April but she failed to show up. After months of going back and forth, they reached another agreement for her to perform at another show but still failed to pitch up.

According to The Daily Sun, Ernest first approached Zodwa in April via Facebook and they agreed that she would perform for an event but did not show up. The event organisers started hunting Zodwa Wabantu for their money but she allegedly kept asking for bank details.

After months of conversation, the dancer and Ernest Kali agreed that she would perform at a roadshow and she demanded another R5K which was paid into her account but Zodwa being Zodwa, she never showed up. The event organiser vowed never to work with the star again, but for now, he is demanding his money back. He said:

"She was still asking us to send our banking details for the refund. We don't want to be involved with her anymore because she is unprofessional."

Zodwa Wabantu says family members are after her for accepting the ancestral calling: "They want to kill me"

Still on Zodwa Wabantu, Briefly News previously reported that the highly anticipated third season of Zodwa Wabantu's explosive reality television show is finally here. The star said this season will give fans a closer look at her family, love life, and ancestral calling.

The show, showing on the popular channel, Moja Love, will also give viewers a glimpse of the explosive family drama that goes on in the star's life.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the controversial dancer said viewers of her reality television show will get to hear her son open up about the struggles he faces.

