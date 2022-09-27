Makhadzi recently issued a message to trolls who always call the award-winning singer out for her looks

The Matorokisi hitmaker said people must refrain from saying she is ugly because she is very beautiful

She also addressed her performance at the SAMAs, saying she is unfazed because her fans still regard her as the best

Makhadzi has had enough of trolls who always make fun of her looks. The star has been a victim of body shaming trolls who always make fun of her looks.

Makhadzi has fired shots at trolls who say she is ugly. Image: @makhadzisa.

Source: Instagram

The hitmaker said the trolls or those who sabotaged her SAMA performance will not take the spotlight from her.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the Ghanama hitmaker said the fact that her performance was cut short does not affect what her fans think about her work. She said:

"My fans know that I am number one, and nobody can ever change that."

According to ZAlebs, the Limpopo-born singer and dancer also had a message for her haters. She said she is unfazed because those who love her outnumber her haters. She also addressed those who say she is ugly, saying they must stop passing negative comments because she knows she is beautiful.

