Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker DJ Tira's name has been cleared after Viggy and Virginia, known as the Qwabe twins, attended the Reed Dance

The Idols SA contestants who made it into the entertainment industry debunked the rumour that they had an affair with DJ Tira after they revealed that they are celibate

DJ Tira addressed the rumours during a recent interview, saying he is not going to consider what people say

Top South African music producer DJ Tira has rubbished rumours that he had an affair with the Viggy and Virginia Qwabe in exchange for helping them make it in the music industry.

DJ Tira has dispelled the rumour that he had an affair with the Qwabe Twins. Image: @official.qwabetwins.

Source: Instagram

The Qwabe Twins poured cold water on the claims after revealing that they had recently participated in the Reed Dance at the palace in Nyokeni KwaNongoma. The former Idols SA contestants were hailed by South Africans for choosing to remain celibate despite being celebrities.

Isolezwe notes that the famous twins said although they always attend the Reed Festival, this year was particular because they wanted to clear their names. They said:

"Nothing hurt us more than the rumours that we are sleeping with our father, DJ Tira, and we are pregnant. It was painful because we could not oppose people because it was their opinion."

According to ZAlebs, DJ Tira broke his silence on the claims that he had an affair with the twins saying he consistently disregards what people say about him. The Durban-based music producer and singer said he lives his life on his own terms. He said:

"There are many painful things said by people on social media, one can't conform to them. What you can do is live your life in a way that is better for you."

