Zodwa Wabantu has promised to give her fans a glimpse into her family life, ancestral calling, and life as a celebrity in the third season of her reality TV show Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored

The raunchy dancer said viewers of the show will also get to hear her only son open up about how it is to be Zodwa Wabantu's son

The reality television star also revealed that the show will address some misconceptions that Mzansi has about her

The highly anticipated third season of Zodwa Wabantu's explosive reality television show is finally here. The star said this season will give fans a closer look at her family, love life, and ancestral calling.

Zodwa Wabantu has revealed that her family has been attacking her since she accepted her ancestral calling. Image: @zodwalibram.

Source: Instagram

The show, showing on the popular channel, Moja Love, will also give viewers a glimpse of the explosive family drama that goes on in the star's life.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the controversial dancer said viewers of her reality television show will get to hear her son open up about the struggles he faces. She said:

"My son is older. It's time for him to speak out in public, and he must do it while I'm alive, not when I'm no longer here. He must understand and answer to people who would be watching his every move."

Zodwa Wabantu also debunked the perception that people think due to the nature of her work, she is always drinking, even at home, saying it is actually the opposite. She does not drink at home, and alcoholic beverages are not allowed in her home.

Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored will reveal the star's family secrets. She said the show will take viewers through the drama going on since she accepted her ancestral calling. She added:

"They want to kill me, it's not even just talk. I have voice notes, everything you will see on my reality show where maybe there's going to be a confrontation, or they keep running, and I have to play the audio from Whatsapp, and then I have to answer those voice notes."

Ntsiki Mazwai calls out African leaders for embarrassing the continent by attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Ntsiki Mazwai is burying her head in shame after how African leaders were treated at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on 19 September 2022.

Pictures and videos making rounds on social media show Kenya's President William Ruto, Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu, and other African leaders riding a bus to attend the funeral while American President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden used a limousine.

Taking to her Twitter page, Ntsiki Mazwai said our leaders clearly forced matters by attending the Queen's funeral. The controversial media personality said they were an embarrassment.

Source: Briefly News