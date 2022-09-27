AKA has taken to his timeline to yet again fuel his feud with South African rapper Cassper Nyovest

The lemonade rapper trolled Mufasa's rap verse in his new hit song Put Your Hands Up and garnered a large crowd on social media

South African raps fans are flocking to Supa Mega's comments section to laugh at the joke and add in on it too

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's feud with AKA has been fueled by his controversial rap verse in his hit single Put Your Hands Up.

This comes after the Mzansi rapper was trolled for a line that many people thought was incorrect when applied to Biology.

Supa Mega trolled Cassper on Twitter, writing:

"Connect to the heart like the meduuuula …. Whoooo haaaaaaaa!!!!"

AKA shared the following controversial post on Twitter:

Rap fans share funny posts

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Y’all respect Artist of the Dacade"

@yergsgniht shared:

"Both of y’all are bad with freestyling."

@leratoAZU wrote:

"You know he's going to retaliate and say "lekker lekker fish & chips, eita daa!"... And then someone doesn't want to sign the boxing contract."

@__onalenna replied:

@BlackPrince_LL commented:

"You are promoting his fight now Mega, please don't gas him"

@TCRAZEY3 also said:

"I remember him saying all his haters are working for him for free without noticing I guess he really meant it "

@wise30152072 also wrote:

" Mega come on, @Siya_Lenkoe and @Joneai4 just started making peace and living in harmony with each other & now this "

Cassper Nyovest explains rap verse on ‘Put Your Hands Up’ after getting trolled

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to explain one of his lines from his song, Put Your Hands Up. The celebrity was responding to a fan who mocked him for allegedly not knowing Biology.

Mufasa clapped hard back at the tweep who burst out laughing when he heard the line in the short clip. Cass was freestyling his verse when someone recorded a brief video of the line.

Mufasa's response to the tweep sparked a massive debate in his comment section, with tweeps reacting in a variety of ways.

Source: Briefly News