Cassper Nyovest has hit back at a netizen who called him annoying for appearing on their timeline

Mufasa did not mince his words and directly told the peep where to get off by telling them to admit that they are evil-hearted

The Put Your Hands Up hitmaker's fans have rushed to his post to put the troll in its place following Cass' heated reply

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest has hit back at a peep who called him "annoying." Image: #@casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest does not let netizens' disrespect pass him by without putting them in their place. This time is not different, as Mufasa retaliated against a tweep.

Taking to Twitter, the Put Your Hands Up singer dragged a netizen to filth and demanded that they admit to being evil. The rapper was responding to a troll who referred to him as annoying. The troll said:

"The most annoying person on earth I don’t even understand why you appear on my timeline."

@hateMeLoveMeOk shared the following post on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mufasa retorted, saying:

"Put your hand by your heart, close your eyes and say “LORD HELP ME CAUSE KE MOLOI”

On Twitter, Cassper Nyovest shared the following heated reply:

Cassper Nyovest fans are flocking to Mufasa's comments section to hurl insults at the tweep, of course, is defending their favourite.

@Erickmabunda said:

"Annoying? what did you do to him? I mean he doesn't even know you."

@Ofentse44Bucs shared:

"Hating on you is a lot of workI stopped."

@DestinyFredric4 wrote:

"Imagine hating on a millionaire who doesn't even know who you are Africa!! "

@makoyafontein shared:

"Forgive him as he doesn’t know what he is doing, devil be working."

@Hlulani101 replied:

" I hope they actually pray and heal."

@LenientMlauzi commented:

"Let them hate. The blessings will keep raining on you."

Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly social media war

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are trading shots as they prepare to face off in the ring in another highly anticipated celebrity match on Saturday, 1 October.

Since their fight was announced, the top rappers have been engaged in a social media war. Cassper Nyovest was once chastised for his weight by Priddy Ugly, who advised him to lose weight. Priddy Ugly also told the Mama I Made It hitmaker that he agreed to fight him because he thought he would be an easy target, but he wants to prove him wrong.

Cass recently took to Twitter to remind his opponent that he would knock him out on Saturday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News