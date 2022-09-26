Top Mzansi rappers Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are ready to face off in the highly anticipated boxing match this weekend

The two stars have been going back and forth on social media, with Priddy Ugly always firing shots at Cassper for being overweight

Mufasa recently tweeted that he is ready to represent the chubby boys when he defeats the Rap Relay rapper

Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are firing shots at each other as they prepare to face off in the ring in another much-anticipated celebrity match on Saturday, 1 October.

The heat between Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly is intensifying as the date for their fight nears. Image: @casspernyovest and @priddy_ugly.

The top rappers have been engaged in a war of words on social media since their fight was confirmed. Priddy Ugly once took a swipe at Cassper Nyovest for his weight, telling him to lose weight. Priddy Ugly further told the Mama I Made It hitmaker that he accepted the fight with him because he thought he would be an easy target, but he wants to prove him otherwise. He tweeted:

"You thought by picking me, you’d have an easy fight & you thought very wrong! It’s simple, you outa shape, LOSE WEIGHT & let's go! I’m ready for you."

Recently, Cassper Nyovest headed to his Twitter page to remind his opponent that he was going to knock him out on Saturday. He even joked that he would make the fight quick. He wrote:

"I’m beat the sh** outa you on Saturday!!! Don’t worry doe, it’ll be quick!!! This one is for all the chubby boys!!!! The sgoras are gonna be so mad at you for being moered by a chubby guy…: I’m coming with the W for us!! !#CasspervsPriddyUgly."

Social media users said they couldn't wait for the fight. Others warned Cassper to stop running his mouth in case he loses again.

@the_PopeSA said:

"Cass that guy is unemployed he has a lot of time on his hands‍♂️otlogo nyesa strong."

@Nick_Mushwana added:

"Cassper if you don't quit this thing You are going to break this guy's record in no time."

@Ray_worldwideLS wrote:

"Cass this guy has nothing to lose and he is fit. I see a big challenge."

