A troll account suggested that flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize does not look wealthy because of her dark skin

Social media users came out ready for war as they defended the reality television star

Many lauded the businesswoman for embracing her skin and not following the bleaching trend that has taken over

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mamkhize's fans defended her from an online bully who said she looks like someone who sells veggies. Image:@ kwa_mamkhize.

Source: Instagram

Social media was divided after a troll pointed out that MaMkhize still looks like someone who sells vegetables despite all her money.

The account with the handle @ChrisExcel102 shared an unflattering snap of the Royal AM owner and made nasty comments. He wrote:

"Money is completely refusing to bath Mamkhize.. you’d swear she sell vegies."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

ZAlebs reports that the post sparked a heated debate on colourism as fans blasted the troll.

Many said it is high time to ditch the thought that dark skin is ugly. Twitter users even lauded Shauwn Mkhize for sticking to her skin colour and not following the bleaching trend that has rocked the showbiz industry.

@KaraboMccarthy said:

"You want her to bleach her skin like all your favourites?..mara lyena ah‍♂️"

@BenMkhwanazi noted:

"Every dog has a bad day and you choose to use this photo because is blurry and fits your agenda.. We know her at her best,unlike you..you can't even afford to use your own PP."

@andiswankwents2 added:

"I don't think he's referring to skin colour. He's talking about that glow that shows that your breakfast has milk and cheese, lunch is seafood and green salad etc.You bath with ridiculously expensive sea salt and take supplements and vitamins for that glow .... not ubulungu."

@Ongavinjwa1 asked:

"Remaining black after accumulating wealth is wrong?"

DJ Sbu responds to trolls slamming him for his unkempt look: "Letting my hair grow doesn't mean I don't bath"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that DJ Sbu has responded to the nasty comments on his unkempt hair and beard. The top singer and businessman said fans should focus on the content he is creating and leave his hair and beard alone.

Social media users have shared mixed feelings over the star's look. Fans started noticing that DJ Sbu was not cutting his facial hair and started sharing different comments.

According to The DailySun, the star responded to the trolls in a now-viral video. He said peeps should focus on more pressing issues in the country and leave his hair and looks alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News