On Monday, 11 May 2026, MaWhoo shared a TikTok thanking the fans and musicians who made her Secret Garden with MaWhoo event a success

In the clip, she mixed isiZulu and English, but one phrase stood out and triggered an online debate about her grammar

Social media users were divided, with some laughing at her light-hearted response to criticism, while others defended and praised her

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MaWhoo responded to criticism about her grammar in TikTok. Image: MaWhoo

Source: Facebook

South Africans mocked popular musician MaWhoo for her broken English in a viral TikTok.

The 2024 Ukhozi FM Song of the Year co-winner previously dominated headlines after she was romantically linked to Ekurhuleni City manager Michael Kagiso Lerutla, who is being accused of corruption and fraud.

After hosting her Secret Garden with MaWhoo event on Saturday, 9 May 2026, MaWhoo took to her official TikTok account to thank the musicians and fans who made the show a success. In the video, MaWhoo mixed isiZulu and English, but one remark in her heartfelt video caught attention and sparked reactions.

Watch the video below:

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Social media comments on MaWhoo's broken English

On Tuesday, 12 May, X (Twitter) user @ZamakonkeK kickstarted a discussion on MaWhoo’s broken English and her hilarious response to the criticism. The post was captioned:

“I love Mawhoo🤣♥️”

The X user shared a screenshot of MaWhoo’s interaction with a TikToker @Nungu_M.

In the comments on MaWhoo’s video, @Nungu_M highlighted her broken English, saying:

”’I sold out show’ ay never Mawhoo mamas hamba uyofuna icourse thizeni ye slungu ngeke phela (ay never Mawhoo mamas go and enrol for an English course)”

MaWhoo light-heartedly responded to the comment, saying:

“Typo 🙈”

Another TikToker, @Vanessa Cents🦋, asked MaWhoo how it was a typo when she said the words. The comment read:

“Typo? while you're speaking, mama🥺”

See the screenshot below:

In the comments beneath the tweet, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some found her response hilarious, others

Here are some of the reactions;

@chiefcebo_ said:

“Typo is typo 😭🤣Maybe ‘speako’😭”

@TheX_Barbie remarked:

“She's so out of touch with everything, and it's cute😂”

@simphiweyinkoc_ replied:

“I always ask myself who’s worse between her and Makhadzi.”

@ishtCrayCray shared:

“lol she’s effortlessly hilarious, she cared less about all that.”

@seanadexi asked:

“Why is my instinct and gut telling me she is doing all this intentionally?”

@AlgoTeacher commented:

“Mzansi has warmed up to this gem of a woman. A favourite to many.”

@lepara_PTA highlighted:

“English is not for everyone.”

@Teepee_erll fumed:

“She sold out a show, but the main thing that person is concerned about is her sentence construction 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ nxx people are mad jealous, they're deviating from the fact that she's doing really well and her career is flourishing and focusing on the way she speaks English 🚮”

Mzansi reacted to MaWhoo's light-hearted response to criticism about her broken English. Image: MaWhoo

Source: Facebook

MaWhoo causes a stir with NSFAS claims

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that MaWhoo caused a stir after revealing why NSFAS allegedly rejected her.

South Africans disagreed with MaWhoo, stating that NSFAS has different criteria from the ones she stated.

Source: Briefly News