Amapiano singer MaWhoo recently caused a stir after she claimed that NSFAS rejected her because of her low APS score

The 3Step vocalist stated that she performed well at Matric level, and even got accepted to study at a university

Mzansi seems to disagree with MaWhoo, stating that NSFAS has different criteria than the ones MaWhoo stated

MaWhoo stated that NSFAS rejected her due to her low APS score. Image: Mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Award-winning singer MaWhoo stated that NSFAS did not accept her when she applied for funding due to her low APS score.

This claim set the internet on fire, with people challenging MaWhoo's utterances, claiming that they are false.

MaWhoo claims NSFAS rejected her

In a clip shared on X by @Burnerburnerac5, MaWhoo stated that she performed well at her Matric level but did not get funding. The clip was captioned, "Mawhoo said she did well in school, but NSFAS rejected her cause her APS was low."

"I did really well in school. I know people often say I do not have a matric certificate, but that's not true," she said. "Even at University level, you know NSFAS does not fund you if your APS is low," she added.

MaWhoo eventually went back to studying; however, she got a DM from Maphorisa, which changed her life.

"I even did teaching, but I dropped out during my second year, and my mother complained, asking me to go finish my studies, but I am a very stubborn person. So I went back to varsity, but just as I was about to continue, I got a DM from DJ Maphorisa saying, 'Let's work.'"

MaWhoo was asked where and how Maphorisa found out about her. She said a friend DM'd him on her behalf, asking for a feature.

Speaking about her upbringing, MaWhoo said she was raised by a single mother and had no father.

“It’s not only about being heartbroken from a relationship, but also about being raised without a father. That pain of saying I’m here today, and I was only raised by my mum, and things are happening,” she said in an interview.

Mzansi responds to MaWhoo's claims:

@be_mellow said:

"NSFAS has never rejected anyone for a low APS."

@Leig_h99 asked:

"What does well mean if your APS was low? Come on?"

@GivenKruger did not agree with MaWhoo:

"Mmmm, said this is not true. NSFAS funds students based on these 2 conditions: You are accepted at any institution of higher learning that is NSFAS accredited. Your parents/caretakers prove they can not afford to pay your fees. Nsfas does not check APS to grant students."

@uKilla_K qustioned:

"NSFAS has never rejected anyone because of your APS score. I mean, how would she have even done teaching if her points were low?"

MaWhoo sharges R300K

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaWhoo took to her official Instagram account and shared an update regarding her upcoming concert

In an Instagram story, the songstress claimed someone bought tables worth hundreds of thousands of rands

After the screenshot was shared on X, social media users accused her of trying to cover up or justify unexplained wealth

Source: Briefly News