DJ Maphorisa and singer MaWhoo were recently "shipped" when several AI-generated photos of them surfaced online

The pair was pictured sharing a kiss and posing for the camera, and a number of fans couldn't tell whether the photos were real or not

Meanwhile, others claimed that they appeared compatible, with some men praising Porry for securing one of the industry's most-loved stars

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MaWhoo and DJ Maphorisa's AI-generated photos reignited the dating rumours. Images: mawhoo_, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

The internet was sent into a frenzy after several AI-generated images of DJ Maphorisa and MaWhoo began circulating, suggesting that they might be an item.

Posted by controversial X troll TwaRSA26 on 15 March 2026, the user shared a three-picture collage of Porry and MaWhoo at a supposed event, where they posed for the camera and even "shared" a kiss in one of the snaps.

This instantly reignited relationship rumours previously raised by Tebogo G Mashego, who claimed that the pair were an item. During some of his famous rants in 2025, the musician and alleged owner of Biri Marung claimed that Porry and MaWhoo had been seeing each other on the down low.

The rumours were amplified by Music Pulse (formerly Piano Pulse) co-host Sfiso "Mafitsotso" Ndlovu's claims that the singer had been spotted driving Porry's Mercedes-Benz G63.

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MaWhoo would later address the rumours, stating that she had never been involved with anyone in the industry.

"I’ve neither dated/ been chowed by anyone in the industry."

As their picture made the rounds on the internet, garnering thousands of impressions from fans and critics alike, several online users leaned on the possibility that the pair may be secretly dating.

See MaWhoo and DJ Maphorisa's pictures below.

MaWhoo and DJ Maphorisa's photo gets fans talking

Like clockwork, fans flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on Mzansi's alleged new love story. Read some of the comments below.

SeegeLFC said:

"G Mashego told you guys, and you said he's on drugs."

tshianki wrote:

"These two would make such a great couple. I’m yearning for them."

Nkanyiso18 joked:

"Phori wants them one by one!"

Brother_Bear07 laughed:

"Thuli has successfully been replaced."

Fans reacted to DJ Maphorisa and MaWhoo's viral lovey-dovey pictures. Images: mawhoo_, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Black_Is_Queen was stunned:

"Not AI? This is real? Oh wow, happy for them!"

AndyPhylany threw shade at DJ Maphorisa's estranged girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo:

"Happy for my goat. That girl P thought she was the only 10 my man could get."

lumie_m was confused:

"How did we get here?"

Meanwhile, others questioned the authenticity of the photos, pointing out the tell-tale signs of AI manipulation. Still, with past rumours refusing to die down, many believe these pictures, real or not, only prove that fans are ready for this pairing to be official.

Musa and Mpumelelo Mseleku's AI photo gets fans talking

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to an AI-generated photo of Musa Mseleku and his son, Mpumelelo.

Fans and followers were in stitches over the pair's outfits and Sbindi's reaction to the hilarious picture.

Source: Briefly News