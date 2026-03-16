Content creator and singer Mthokozisi Ndaba had social media buzzing when he was arrested this past weekend

Ndaba, who recently released an album, is known for his appearance on Mzansi Magic's Idols SA

South Africans on social media were not impressed with the singer's arrest and lambasted him

'Idols SA' star Mthokozisi Ndaba nabbed. Image: MthokozisiNdaba

Source: Twitter

Popular content creator and Idols SA star Mthokozisi Ndaba made headlines over the weekend when he was reportedly arrested.

Ndaba, who previously starred opposite Noma Khumalo on the singing competition, recently opened up about his new album.

Daily Sun reports that the former Idols SA contestant was nabbed on Sunday, 15 March 2026, following a fight with his cousin.

A source shared with the publication that the altercation began when Ndaba visited his family in KwaMashu, and it is unclear what the singer and his cousin were fighting about.

"They both opened counter-charges against each other and failed to resolve the issue. They are both arrested, and we don't know what they stand to lose from this arrest," added the source."

The publication adds that the singer confirmed his arrest at the police station, showed the bruises he sustained from the fight with his cousin, and declined to comment further.

According to media reports, Ndaba is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, 16 March 2026.

Social media user @HermaineM shared on her X account on Sunday, 15 March 2026, that the singer has been arrested.

Social media users react to the singer's arrest

@thulie_jula said:

"He's been acting weird lately."

@ThugPassion06 responded:

"What happened, shoplifting or something, you these celebrities and shoplifting are like amathe no limi."

@Yknip1 wrote:

"Hay kanjani? They want us to not forget about them. I f nothing is going on, he gets himself arrested so that Sitheth."

@Mthoko_Maj replied:

"Ey, I saw some clips from his Facebook account…hopefully this will do him some good."

@4kof_ reacted:

"It was coming. He’s been tripping there on TT and probably using things that are not good for mental stability. We could all see he would end up there or up there."

@Ktolom commented:

"This one is always in trouble with the law."

@Jesicantimbana asked:

"What happened?"

@ngobenihc asked:

"What did he do now?"

@Lhiza_2 asked:

"Tjooo Mthokozisi, what happened?"

@nonkululeko1402 asked:

"What did he do?"

@upthereskat responded:

"His Facebook is a mess. This guy must quit whatever he is smoking, yohhh, all those live videos on Facebook, threatening people."

@TshidiPruddie asked:

"Yo, what did he do?"

@baahlemsweli said:

"Mthokozisi? He's been trending for the wrong reasons lately."

Ex-'Idols SA' singer Mthokozisi Ndaba has been arrested. Images: IdolsSA and Mthokozisindaba

Source: Twitter

Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo quits job to focus on music

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Idols SA season 18 winner Thapelo Molomo left his position as a SAPS warrant officer after struggling to juggle two careers.

Molomo says the SAPS supported his decision to leave and pursue his career as a musician full-time.

Thapelo Molomo says he managed to secure a new gig as a singer on a cruise ship, where he also serves as a production manager.

Source: Briefly News