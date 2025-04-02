Idols SA Season 18 winner Thapelo Molomo left his position as a SAPS warrant officer after struggling to juggle two careers

Molomo says the SAPS supported his decision to leave and pursue his career as a musician full-time

Thapelo Molomo says he managed to secure a new gig as a singer on a cruise ship, where he also serves as a production manager

'Idols SA' winner Thapelo Molomo left his role as a warrant officer to pursue music. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Idols SA 2022 winner Thapelo Molomo quit his job as a South African Police Service (SAPS) warrant officer to pursue his music career full-time. He was crowned the Idols SA Season 18 winner after beating Nozi Sibiya.

Idols SA winner quits job to focus on music

Molomo, who holds a psychology degree from the University of Venda, was employed by SAPS for years as a warrant officer at Brits in the North West before he tendered in his resignation to focus on his career as a musician. After winning Idols SA Season 18, Thapelo continued to juggle his work as a SAPS warrant officer and his music career until it became impossible for him to do both.

In October 2024, Thapelo Molomo quit his job to pursue his career as a musician. He told TshisaLive that the SAPS was understanding and supported his decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“The police service has been a family to me, very supportive. They are supportive of my music career. They indicated they will continue to support me,” Thapelo said.

Thapelo Molomo discusses his new gig

After quitting his job at SAPS, the Limpopo-born singer landed a gig on a cruise ship. In addition to his singing duties, Molomo also serves as the cruise ship’s production manager.

The 32-year-old musician told TshisaLive that always being at sea and away from his family is challenging, but he keeps in touch with them thanks to technology. Thapelo Molomo told the publication that his daughter is his greatest motivation.

“It's not easy, but I encourage myself. I'm here to work for her and take her to schools I never went to and save up for her future. I believe that's what fathers need to do, work hard for their children to better their future,” he said.

Thapelo Molo opened up about his new gig after quitting SAPS to pursue music. Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Former Idols SA star Princess McDonald robbed

Things have not been smooth sailing for all Idols SA contestants. In June 2024, Season 19 runner-up Princess McDonald reportedly got robbed at gunpoint in a gated household in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

According to ZiMoja, this was the first time Princess was robbed, and the incident left her shaken. The incident happened at 4:30 pm, and she stated that men she did not know knocked on the door and asked to see someone she did not know.

"The two guys managed to get inside the property and knocked at the door. They said they were looking for someone. They mentioned a name I don't know."

Before she could make sense of the situation, Princess said the men had opened the burglar gate and entered her home.

Where are the Idols SA winners today?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously compiled a list of all the Idols SA winners and what they were up to after walking away with the cash prize.

The list includes the first Idols South Africa winner, Heinz Carl Winckler, to Thapelo Molomo. Before competing in the reality TV singing competition, most of the winners had careers outside of music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News