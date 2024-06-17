Singer Princess McDonald got robbed at gunpoint at her home in Kempton Park, Johannesburg

The former Idols SA star narrated how the robbers entered her gated property and stole her valuables

Princess shared that she no longer feels safe and that she opened a case at the Norkem Park Police Station

Princess MacDonald was left shaken after her valuables were stolen from her during a home invasion.

Former ‘Idols SA’ contestant Princess McDonald opened a case at a police station following the incident. Image: @princy_macdee

Source: Instagram

Princess MacDonald on getting robbed

The Idols SA season 19 runner-up Princess McDonald reportedly got robbed at gunpoint. Princess lives in a gated household in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

According to ZiMoja, this is the first time Princess was robbed and left shaken. The incident happened at 4:30 pm, and she stated that men she did not know knocked on the door and asked to see someone she did not know.

"The two guys managed to get inside the property and knocked at the door. They said they were looking for someone. They mentioned a name I don't know."

Before she knew it, the men had opened the burglar gate and entered her home. Her cell phone, TV and more personal belongings were taken.

Princess says she longer feels safe

Princess was profoundly disturbed by the incident and stated that she no longer felt safe. The thugs did not go to the back rooms, and Princess stated that they had an intention and that she cooperated with them.

"I do not feel safe at all. It's a horrible experience. You don't know what will happen to you, whether they will harm you or not."

The singer has filed a case at the Norkem Park Police Station.

Unusual robbery event hits woman

In a previous report from Briefly News, a lady shared on social media that thieves robbed her at gunpoint. But, an unusual thing happened when they returned her stolen items back to her.

The woman also shared that the people compensated her after they caused her bodily harm during the robbery.

People could not believe the thugs would do such a thing, but some people shared similar stories of the same thing happening to them.

