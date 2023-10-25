Idols SA top three finalist Princess MacDonald is hopeful she will make it to the top two of the singing competition

Princess started auditioning for Idols SA in Season 8 and only made it now in the farewell Season

Her confidence in making it to the top two is driven by her ability to sing and the support she has from the people back home

24-year-old Princess MacDonald is confident she will progress to the last stage of the Idols SA competition.

Princess makes it to the Idols SA Season 8 top 3

The Mpumalanga native knows her singing capabilities will take her to the finals. She is up against powerful male singers Thabo Ndlovu and Faith Nakana, who she said have a strong following.

She told TshisaLIVE that entering Idols SA was a way for her to get that boost and give her the platform. Princess started auditioning in Season 8 and was elated to finally get this far.

"I believe I'll make it to the top two," a confident Princess said.

"I've worked hard to get where I am, with the support and love I have back in my village, Mpumalanga, and the world. I believe they will fight for me."

Princess is expecting any outcome as Saturday's Idols SA nears

Princess said that even if she did not make it, she would still be grateful for the opportunity because the show would help her career.

She will stop at nothing until she succeeds in her music career.

During the show, all top three hopefuls will be given the chance to perform their own songs. Princess said this song is a different genre than she normally sings, but she believes her audience will appreciate it.

"But I love it because my voice can take anything. Give me a beat, I'll kill it."

Idols SA announces the top 3

Following a gripping show where Nkosi King Teresa was given the boot, the Idols SA Instagram page announced the remaining contestants.

"R1 million is on the table! Akudlalwa (no time to play. Congratulations to the #IdolsSA Top 3: Faith, Princess, and Thabo. Only two will be left standing after you, Mzansi, have voted."

This is named the farewell season because Idols SA was cancelled after 19 seasons.

