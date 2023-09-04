The singing competition Idols SA has revealed its last top 10 after allowing the viewers to make the choice

Contestants Neve and Sipho didn't make it through to the top 10, and their journey on the show has come to an end

The top 10 will take amazing prizes home with them, including a Huawei Nova 11 smartphone and a R5000 cash prize from Mzansi Magic

The 'Idols SA' season finale has announced their very last top 10 for the singing show on Saturday, 2 September 2023.

Source: Instagram

The final-ever top 10 of Idols SA have been unveiled in a spectacular live show that featured soulful and vibey performances on Saturday, 2 September 2023, which brought the singing competition closer to the end.

Idols SA announces their final top 10

The 10 final contestants of Idols SA are Nkosi, Lungile, Faith, Sena, Niikiey, Envic, Princess, Thabo, Lungelo, and Thando.

Sadly, this marked the end of the Idols SA journey for Neve and Sipho, who didn't make it to the second-last stage.

Giving their show-stopper performances, Nkosi impressed the judges by singing Ami Faku's Ubuhle Bakho, leaving Somizi stunned.

"You are a very simple guy, but you have proven that simplicity can be very effective," Somizi said.

Another performance that left the judges impressed was how Niikiey took on Nomfundo Moh’s hit Umona.

Thembi Seete said:

"The magic I felt was because of how you moved your crowd. If you weren’t feeling what you were doing, there was no way we would have felt it."

Top 10 will go home with excellent prizes

The top 10 contestants don't only get to fight for the spot in the finals, but they also get to go home with amazing prizes. Those prizes include a Huawei Nova 11 smartphone, a Huawei GT3 SE smartwatch, a wholesome R5000 from Mzansi Magic and many more.

Sadly, the show will be coming to an end after this season.

The show posted a reel on Instagram showcasing the performances of the top 10. The caption read:

"What a show! The #IdolsSA Top 10 understood the assignment and schooled us on hitting the best notes. Voting is open until Wednesday at 22:00. Click the link in the bio to vote."

Fans and followers of the show shared their own top favourites in the comment section:

Ndeu_zarh_fifiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii responded:

"Top 3 : Princess, Thando &Nkosi."

Hannah_chichi_9 said:

"Team Faith"

Sthebk_n said:

"Team Thabo."

_Faiththeo said:

"Team Faithyyyyy."

_.Theaaron wrote:

"Top 5 Sena Princess Thando Lungelo Nkosi."

Itss_congaa wrote:

"Team Envic and Thando!!"

Idols SA finally gets canned

In a previous story, Briefly News wrote that Idols SA will not be returning to our screens after season 19, and fans are over the moon. Peeps headed to the timeline to dish their thoughts following the news.

The views for the popular singing competition dropped this last season as fans complained about the changes that had taken place. Judges Unathi Nkayi and Randall were fired from the show and replaced with music producer JR Bogopa and Thembo Seete, who many felt were not great judges.

