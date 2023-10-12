The former Idols SA top 6 contestant, Envic Booysen, was the latest singer to get the chop from the popular singing competition

The singer caught up with Briefly News to discuss his future plans after his surprise exit from the contest

Currently, there are five remaining contestants on the farewell season of the much-loved music show

Envic Booysen might have exited Idols SA, but his eyes are set on the bigger prize.

Envic Booysen said he will use some of the advice he received from the 'Idols SA' judges as he looks to become a star in the music industry. Image: @envicbooysen.

Source: Instagram

The biggest takeaway from the competition

In a Briefly News exclusive, Envic spoke about his future plans and what advice resonated with him the most. The charismatic singer mentioned how judge JR Gogopa cautioned him against theatrics because he needs to secure bookings.

"I think after my performance of 'When a Man Loves a Woman', JR mentioned I 'need to be careful that my performances don't turn out to be too theatrical because you want to be an artist that can be booked for any gig'. That's something I will always remember and apply going forward."

Idols SA awarded Envic the opportunity to perfect his craft

Envic Booysen is not only a singer, but he is also a performing artist as well as a songwriter. Aside from that, he is also an aspiring fashion designer.

He mentioned how being in the competition helped polish his singing skills by giving him a boost of confidence he never thought he had.

"I've learned as a singer, my vocal capability was much bigger than I thought and that boosted my confidence a lot knowing I can take on any song choice I get and give it the "Envic" spin. I've always said that I'm a performer at heart, and I got the opportunity to show it and not only that but also to perfect my craft."

What's next for Envic?

Envic has his eyes set on the bigger picture. The goal for him is to elevate his career and take it to greater heights. But, most importantly, he is in it for the long run.

He concluded by saying:

"The goal is to go out there and work hard to lay the foundation for a long sustainable successful career in the music industry. I want to release my first single as soon as possible, I'm already making plans to have my first theatre production, that's definitely on my bucket list, but mainly I'm excited to flourish in front of the eyes of South Africa."

Envic adds:

"I'm excited for what the future holds for Envic Booysen."

Source: Briefly News