Lehlohonolo Mayeza was cast for a leading role on Outlawz , a Western Showmax series shot on the border of Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal

His journey to success was filled with major hurdles, yet his unwavering resolve drove him to where he is now

Speaking to Briefly News, Mayeza got candid about his humble beginnings and how he hopes to become a big name globally

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

‘Outlawz’ actor Lehlohonolo Mayeza hopes to one day be recognised as a global star. Image: @lehlohonolo_mayeza

Source: Instagram

With sheer determination and hunger for his big breakthrough, Lehlohonolo Mayeza beat the odds and scored a leading role on Showmax's Outlawz.

The Lesotho-born actor spoke to Briefly News about his acting role and what he had to endure to get there.

Life on the streets

Lehlohonolo Mayeza lost his parents from a very young age. When he was 14 years old, he explained that life got even more difficult for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

"The problems started when I was 14 years old, after the death of my parents. From that time, everything changed. People would hire me to take care of their cattle to pay me with food."

He then left the mountainous rural areas to look for greener pastures in the urban areas of Maseru. There, he got a job as a security guard. He admitted that he had little to no knowledge of acting so he knew that getting educated would be the only way.

He was assisted by Mr Kananelo Boloetse, who helped him enrol at the Limkokwing University. To fund his supplementary studies, he said Facebook users were of great help.

Lehlohonolo's early career in film

The actor managed to transform his destitute life into one where he is now on everyone's lips with the success of Outlawz as Leruo Ts'eole.

Mayeza continued by saying he wrote short stories which were later turned into books that were published in Ghana.

"Acting has always been my dream. I used to write short stories, some I've turned into a book that was published in Ghana last year. However, when I was there on the streets I knew I wanted to be a celebrity and not anything else."

Lehlohonolo expresses gratitude to Tshedza Pictures

The rising star describes this as a golden opportunity, as it is a stepping stone to even bigger roles and, hopefully, a global impact.

"I am so grateful for this golden opportunity given to me to showcase my talents. I thank Tshedza Pictures for this opportunity. I believe there is still more to come."

On what might be next for Mayeza, he said there are no upcoming projects as yet, and he is crossing his fingers for Season 2 of the Showmax western series.

"So far there are no projects in the pipeline, except that we are waiting for season 2 of Outlaws. But I believe that there are a lot of projects coming. I would be so happy if one day I would be recognised as one of the greatest legends globally in acting."

Mzansi excited for a Western film coming to SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, South Africans were very excited when Showmax shared the trailer for Outlawz. This is a first-of-its-kind drama series as it is a Western-themed film.

Outlawz stars actress Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni, Siyabonga Shibe, and Thembinkosi Mthembu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News