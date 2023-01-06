One hard-working woman is starting 2023 on a great note after obtaining an exciting job as an analyst

The young lady, who has a Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, shared pictures of herself on her first day on the grind

In a previous social media post, the high-achiever also shared an image of herself holding the keys to a new crib

One go-getting woman is ready to make the most of 2023 and took to social media to share that she bagged a new job working for a top-tier company.

Mathapelo Nkate is taking on the new year with style and a new job and home.

Source: Twitter

The young lady holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of the Free State and an Honours degree from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Mathapelo Nkate shared her news online and posted some stunning pictures on Twitter from her first day on the job.

In a previous tweet, the ambitious woman posted a picture of herself holding the keys to a stylish new crib:

Mathapelo certainly seems to be starting her new year off on the right foot.

The stunner’s latest post read:

“I started my new job as an analyst for an international management consulting firm! God has been so good to me.”

Here is the tweet:

Netizens sent warm well-wishes to the hun. Here are some of the top remarks:

@Nthomy_ said:

“Always had greatness in you! So great seeing you take on the world! Congratulations.”

@Ziie___ added:

“Love your corporate look. Congratulations.”

@omTecky wished her well:

“The best way to start a year. More blessings for you.”

@Nhlonip84186026 noted:

“You deserve His kindness.”

