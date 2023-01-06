One lovely doctor received kind well-wishes from social media users after sharing that she’d started her community service

In her post, the young medical practitioner explained that she had been anxious to start working in the new environment

Social media users wished the newly qualified medical practitioner the best of luck for the rest of her journey

A stunning Mzansi medical doctor has taken to social media to share how the first day of her community service went.

A young doctor ready to take on new challenges. Image: @Anjalaaay.

Source: Twitter

The young doctor noted that she felt anxious before she started working at the new clinic, but her day went much better than expected.

Twitter user, @Anjalaaay recently completed her internship and will be working at a clinic in Khayelitsha, a Cape Town township.

The enthusiastic doctor’s tweet read:

“Unfamiliarity always makes me so anxious. I couldn't sleep the night before my first day. But my first day as a community service doctor was way better than I expected. Here's to new beginnings, growth, and a great year!”

Here is the post:

Social media users wished the hard-working woman well for the future:

@jmalgas said:

“It is always exciting seeing newly minted medical doctors entering public service.”

@blacksuperbhero added:

“I guess the ice is broken now. Time to save lives and serve the community with distinction and love. Wishing you a beautiful career in medicine.”

@minnie_gcwabe wrote:

“Congratulations, babe, and Goodluck.”

@Leighambro commented:

“All the best, Doc.”

@AhEbMa_Waa reacted:

“Wishing you every success and much joy! God bless!”

@ThipenThwa noted:

“Best wishes to you, Doc.”

