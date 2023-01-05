One Mzansi legal eagle is thrilled about her career progression and took to social media to commemorate a huge win

The young lady noted that she would be a legal clerk at the Constitutional Court of South Africa

Social media users congratulated the high-achiever on her win and wished the young woman well for her future endeavours

A hard-working young lady is super thrilled about a wonderful career milestone and took to social media to share that she would be working at the highest court in Mzansi.

The young woman is excited about her legal clerkship. Image: karabomokgonyana.

Source: Instagram

The sis opened up about landing a position as a legal clerk at the Constitutional Court of South Africa and shared a snap of herself looking proud of the achievement, while she donned her robe.

Twitter user, @K_Mokgonyana, captioned her tweet:

“Law clerk at the Constitutional Court of South Africa.”

Here is her post:

Social media users were proud of the young lawyer’s achievement

Many netizens wished the inspiring lawyer well and congratulated her on the appointment.

Here are some of the best reactions to her news:

@grant68310 said:

“Congratulations. That’s so awesome. I was visiting on Tuesday and saw the new clerks in the court. Enjoy a fascinating start to your legal career.”

@krbnare3 encouraged the young woman:

“Hurry up and become the chief justice.”

@khouloud_bm remarked:

“Most ambitious and determined lawyer in South Africa.”

@VhuthuMapholi added:

“Congratulations, Karabo! Wishing you all the best!”

@MnonoBrian commented:

“I can come work with you as an assistant.”

@Helaine_Duv is amped for her:

“This is amazing. Congrats!”

@TomFuneka wished her well:

“May you grow in grace and wisdom to protect and advance the values and principles of the rule of law and human dignity.”

