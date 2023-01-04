Newly Qualified Doctor Celebrates 1st Day on the Job, People Cannot Get Over Her Achievement
- A young woman who recently qualified as a doctor has taken to social media to commemorate her first day at work
- The excited medic graduated in December 2022 and has been sharing her professional journey with online peeps for a while
- Many people were proud of the dedicated lady and could not help but congratulate her for the amazing feat
PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!
A young lady who recently became a medical doctor posted on social media about her very first day on the grind as she started working.
The hard-working woman obtained her qualification in December 2022 from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria.
Twitter user, @VuyiswaNda, has been sharing her journey with online peeps for a while now and seemed super proud about becoming a whole doctor.
The lovely medic’s tweet read:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
“First day of work as a medical doctor. Modimo keep sethakga.”
Here is the post:
Social media users were proud of @VuyiswaNda and wished her well for the rest of her journey:
@Zolatln said:
“May God watch over you and keep you safe always.”
@BrettFishA added:
“Wow, look at you. Wear it proudly. Congrats!”
@tshepo_maphepha left her a kind message:
“Congratulations on your new job.”
@RamatsobaneM wrote:
“You must enjoy this journey.”
@TheRealCherz commented:
“Otherwise, Modimo ke star. Congratulations on this journey. May you restore and heal as per your God-given gift.”
@RMirolez flirted:
“You be good at saving lives.”
@IssuJames remarked:
“Welcome to the field. Be ready for 1000 C-sections. LOL.”
@Juniorleshega inquired:
“Can I book my appointment to see you, doctor?”
@ZOsiile noted:
“Congratulations, beautiful.”
Stunning mom of 1 celebrates becoming qualified nurse, shares cute pics online and sets fire to social media
In another story by Briefly News, a gorgeous young momma is thrilled about obtaining her nursing qualification, sharing her great news online.
Twitter user @nel_benzy looked stunning in the pics she posted on social media, wearing her nursing uniform.
The babe, who looked like a flame, received so much love from netizens, who wished her well and complimented her beauty.
@nel_benzy is thrilled that she can create a good life for herself and her son, despite being a single parent.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News