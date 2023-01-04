A young woman who recently qualified as a doctor has taken to social media to commemorate her first day at work

The excited medic graduated in December 2022 and has been sharing her professional journey with online peeps for a while

Many people were proud of the dedicated lady and could not help but congratulate her for the amazing feat

A young lady who recently became a medical doctor posted on social media about her very first day on the grind as she started working.

The young doctor is excited about her career progression. Image: @VuyiswaNda.

Source: Twitter

The hard-working woman obtained her qualification in December 2022 from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria.

Twitter user, @VuyiswaNda, has been sharing her journey with online peeps for a while now and seemed super proud about becoming a whole doctor.

The lovely medic’s tweet read:

“First day of work as a medical doctor. Modimo keep sethakga.”

Here is the post:

Social media users were proud of @VuyiswaNda and wished her well for the rest of her journey:

@Zolatln said:

“May God watch over you and keep you safe always.”

@BrettFishA added:

“Wow, look at you. Wear it proudly. Congrats!”

@tshepo_maphepha left her a kind message:

“Congratulations on your new job.”

@RamatsobaneM wrote:

“You must enjoy this journey.”

@TheRealCherz commented:

“Otherwise, Modimo ke star. Congratulations on this journey. May you restore and heal as per your God-given gift.”

@RMirolez flirted:

“You be good at saving lives.”

@IssuJames remarked:

“Welcome to the field. Be ready for 1000 C-sections. LOL.”

@Juniorleshega inquired:

“Can I book my appointment to see you, doctor?”

@ZOsiile noted:

“Congratulations, beautiful.”

