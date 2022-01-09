Kelsey Plum's bio: age, husband, ethnicity, stats, salary, WNBA team, net worth

Kelsey Plum is a professional basketball player for the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) who plays for Las Vegas Aces. In 2021, Kelsey Plum was named the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year. Join us as we unravel more about this beautiful athlete.

Closeup of San Antonio Stars Kelsey Plum (10) with an injury during game vs New York Liberty at Madison Square Garden. New York, NY 5/13/2017. Photo: Erick W. Rasco

Source: Getty Images

The World Cup gold medalist represented the United States in the 2021 Olympics. But there is more; check out her bio to learn more about her.

Kelsey Plum's profiles

Full name: Kelsey Christine Plum

Kelsey Christine Plum Date of birth: 24th August 1994

24th August 1994 Age: 28 years ( as of Aaugust 2022)

28 years ( as of Aaugust 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Poway, California, US

Poway, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Height in inches: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimeters: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 145

145 Weight in kilograms: 66

66 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Jim Plum

Jim Plum Mother: Katie Plum

Katie Plum Siblings: 3

3 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Josh

Josh High School: La Jolla Country Day School

La Jolla Country Day School University: The University of Washington

The University of Washington Occupation: WNBA basketball player and a broadcaster

WNBA basketball player and a broadcaster Active years: 2017-present

2017-present Current team: Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces Position: Point guard

Point guard Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Twitter: @Kelseyplum10

@Kelseyplum10 Kelsey Plum's Instagram: @kelseyplum10

@kelseyplum10 Facebook: Kelsey Plum

Kelsey Plum's biography

She was born in Poway, in San Diego, California, in the United States of America. What ethnicity is Kelsey plum? She has an American nationality with white ethnicity, born to an athletes family.

Her father, Jim, is a former college footballer and An All-America award winner from La Mesa, California. Kelsey's mother, Katie, played volleyball for the University of California.

Kelsey has three siblings; Kaitlyn, Lauren and Daniel. The two older sisters are known volleyball players, while Daniel, the young brother, played football for the University of California.

Kelsey Plum's age

The athlete was born on 24th August 1994, making her age 28 years old as of August 2022.

Kelsey Plum's education

After graduating from La Jolla Country Day School in 2013, she attended the University of Washington, earning a bachelor's degree in anthropology in 2016.

Basketball career

Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces handles the ball during Game Three of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Desert Financial Arena on 3rd October 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

What WNBA team does Kelsey Plum play for? The well-known athlete plays the point guard for the Las Vegas Aces during the 2021- 2022 season. The team was initially called San Antonio Stars but was later renamed Las Vegas Aces during the 2018 season.

Kelsey started her basketball career in high school, and in her final year, she was named to the WBCA High School Coaches' All-America Team.

She accepted an offer from the University of Washington and performed very well as a freshman and sophomore. Then, in her senior day at the university, she broke the NCAA Division women's basketball record by scoring 57 points.

After her excellent high school and college performance, she was selected to join the USA Basketball U19 Team in 2017. In 2020, she used her basketball fame to team up with 4MOM Charity to fight against Alzheimer's.

In addition to being a renowned athlete, Kelsey has also served as an analyst for the Pac-12 Network's broadcast of the Arizona State vs. University of Washington women's basketball game on 17th January 2020, as a broadcaster.

Kelsey Plum's stats

According to ESPN, her stats summary for the 2021 season are as follows:

PTS - 14.8

REB - 2.5

AST- 3.6

STL- 1.0

Kelsey Plum's throw percentage stood at a record 94.4% in the season as well.

What happened to Kelsey Plum?

The WNBA star underwent surgery to repair her left Achilles tendon. As a result, the player was bound to miss the 2020 season. However, in June 2020, Plum mentioned that she was getting better and would soon resume playing.

She eventually healed from the injury and helped the Aces earn the second-best record in the league (24-8) and a second position in the WNBA Playoffs 2021. She also led the USA women's basketball team in winning a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the same year.

Washington's Kelsey Plum addressed the media after she became the PAC-12 All-Time leading scorer when she scored 44 Points against Boise State in Seattle, WA. Photo: Jesse Beals

Source: Getty Images

Who is Kelsey Plum's husband?

Is Kelsey Plum married? Yes, the 27-year-old basketballer is married to a man named Josh; unfortunately, details about him are not available to the public.

What is Kelsey Plum's height and weight?

How tall is Kelsey Plum? The all-time scorer height is 5 inches and 8 inches tall, and her weight is approximately 145 pounds. She has dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

What is Kelsey Plum's salary?

There are no credible sources to ascertain her monthly income. However, according to Yahoo! Finance, the average salary for a WNBA player was $120,648 in 2021. So how much does Kelsey Plum make? Plum signed a two-year deal with the Aces for $350,000 on 15th May 2020. Additionally, her net worth is reported to be around $1 million.

Kelsey Plum is famous in Las Vegas Aces and the WNBA, but she started sharpening her skills at an early age. Her family is full of known athletes who are very supportive of her career. In 2022, she aspires to improve her ball-handling skills in basketball.

