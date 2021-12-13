Roger Staubach is a retired American footballer and an intelligent real estate investor. The former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's 11 seasons. How did Roger Staubach's net worth get to $600 million? The figure makes him one of the wealthiest US footballers in history.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

He was a Navy Supply Corp because of achromatic vision. Roger Staubach's Hall of Fame induction in College Football was in 1981, while the Pro Football Hall of Fame was in 1985. Photo: @Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

The quarterback retired from the Dallas Cowboys at age 38, but Coach Tom Landry left the door open for his return if Danny White had an injury. So did Roger Staubach pass away? No, the former quarterback lives in Dallas. Also, he is actively involved with the Dallas-Fort Worth business and other ventures.

Roger Staubach's profile summary

Full name: Roger Thomas Staubach

Roger Thomas Staubach Famous as: Captain America, Roger the Dodger, and Captain Comeback

Captain America, Roger the Dodger, and Captain Comeback Birthday: 5th February 1942

5th February 1942 Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Age: 79 years in 2021

79 years in 2021 Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Residence: Dallas, Texas, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA Career: Businessman, former Navy officer, and retired footballer

Businessman, former Navy officer, and retired footballer NFL Draft: 1964 /Round 10/Pick 129

1964 /Round 10/Pick 129 AFL Draft: 1964/Round 16/Pick 122

1964/Round 16/Pick 122 Teams: Navy Midshipmen football and Dallas Cowboys

Navy Midshipmen football and Dallas Cowboys NFL seasons: 11

11 Position: Quarterback

Quarterback Throws: Right-handed

Right-handed Number: 12 (Dallas Cowboys, 1969-1979)

12 (Dallas Cowboys, 1969-1979) Retirement: 1979/1980

1979/1980 Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Parents: Elizabeth Smyth and Bob Staubach

Elizabeth Smyth and Bob Staubach Siblings: None

None Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Marianne Staubach

Marianne Staubach Children: 5

5 Grandchildren: 15

15 Height: 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m)

6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m) Weight: 197 lb (89 kg)

197 lb (89 kg) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Greyish-blonde

Greyish-blonde Net worth: $600 million

$600 million Instagram: usna12

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Roger Staubach’s biography

Roger Staubach's age this year is 79 years. The former NFL star was born on 5th February 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He grew up in Silverton (Cincinnati's northeastern suburb) and was Elizabeth Smyth and Robert Staubach's only child.

NFL drafted him in 1964, but he did not become an NFL professional footballer till 1969 when he was done with his four-year military commitment. Photo: @Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Roger Staubach’s education

Thomas' parents sent him to St. John the Evangelist Catholic School. He then joined a Catholic high school called Purcell High School (now Purcell Marian High School) and graduated in 1960.

Navy and football career history

Thomas was a boy scout before entering the Roswell-based New Mexico Military Institute in Staubach for a year. He left that prominent school and enrolled at the US Naval Academy in 1961.

Thomas played for the academy's Navy Midshipmen football team for three seasons. He received the Maxwell Award, Heisman Trophy, the Walter Camp Memorial Trophy and was featured on Time Magazine's cover page in October 1963.

Wayne Hardin (the Navy head coach) designed the Cowboy's (his team) unusual uniforms to tease the opposing Army squad. Eddie Leonard Sporting Good Company marked the jerseys. Photo: @Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Since doctors had diagnosed Staubach with colour-blindness during his junior year at the Naval Academy, Thomas worked as a Supply Corp. Meanwhile, he continued to play football while hoping to join the NFL.

The quarterback completed his college sports career with 292 passes, 18 scores, and 19 interceptions. Next, Thomas also set a school record of 4,253 yards of total offense.

The Dallas Cowboys selected him in the 10th round of the 1964 NFL Draft, and the Kansas City Chiefs picked him in the 16th round of the 1964 AFL Draft.

Supply Corp Thomas volunteered to serve in Vietnam in the same position for a year after graduating from the Naval Academy in June 1965. He then debuted in the NFL at age 27 as a rookie.

The player helped the Cowboys attain ten consecutive victories, including its first Super Bowl win in January 1972. What was Roger Staubach's salary? The club gave him a three-year deal of about $75,000 annual salary the following year.

Roger Staubach's Hail Mary term was famous in 1975 when he yelled it out during a playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. Photo: @Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

He had to return to the divisional playoffs due to a dislocated shoulder, but he remained a quarterback for the rest of his athletic years. Despite this, he performed admirably and guided the squad to their second Super Bowl victory.

During his last game at the Naval Academy, Roger Staubach's jersey was a dark blue three quarter length sleeve. The word "Navy" was on each shoulder and an Indian's head on each sleeve. Meanwhile, Roger Staubach's number 12 and surname were on the back and in gold.

Roger Staubach's stats for the entire 11 NFL seasons was 1,685 completions for 22,700 yards, 153 scores, and 109 interceptions. ESPN mentioned him among the Top 25 Players in College Football History in 2007. You can buy Roger Staubach's rookie card and jersey on eBay and other online business sites.

Why did Roger Staubach retire?

Staubach announced his retirement in 1979 and quit officially in March 1980 due to poor health. He suffered twenty concussions in his career. Here is an image of him and his wife. Photo: @Draper James

Source: Getty Images

After suffering five concussions in a season and one more within the year, the doctor advised him to stop playing even though test results showed he didn't have head injuries.

Does Roger Staubach have dementia? Unlike other ageing players, the 79-year-old has not been affected by illnesses like dementia or Parkinsons.

Among his notable career honours are:

1963: Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Unanimous All-American, Chic Harley Award, Sporting News Player of the Year, UPI Player of the Year, and Navy Midshipmen No. 12 retired

Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Unanimous All-American, Chic Harley Award, Sporting News Player of the Year, UPI Player of the Year, and Navy Midshipmen No. 12 retired 1971/72: Super Bowl VI win in the 1971/72 season

Super Bowl VI win in the 1971/72 season 1971, 1973, 1978, & 1979: NFL passer rating leader (4)

NFL passer rating leader (4) 1971, 1975 to 1979: Pro Bowl (6)

Pro Bowl (6) 1971: Bert Bell Award and Second-team All-Pro

Bert Bell Award and Second-team All-Pro 1973: NFL passing touchdowns leader

NFL passing touchdowns leader 1978: NFL Man of the Year

NFL Man of the Year 1977/78: Super Bowl XII win the 1977/78 season

Super Bowl XII win the 1977/78 season 2012: Lamar Hunt Award

Lamar Hunt Award 2018: Presidential Medal of Freedom Award

Who are Roger Staubach's children?

Roger and his family have endured several challenges, like daughter Michelle's electric shock therapy in the fifth grade. She feared developing a brain tumour. Photo: @Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Roger Staubach's wife, Marianne Jeanne Hoobler, was born on 23rd April 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. They married in 1965 and had five children; Amy Lynn, Jeffrey Roger, Stephanie Marie, Michelle Elizabeth, Jennifer Anne. Also, they are grandparents of 15.

What does Roger Staubach own?

His net worth is roughly $ 600 million. From 1970 to 1977, the player worked for Henry S. Miller Company in his off-seasons before establishing The Staubach Company with Robert Holloway Jr in 1977.

Thomas then bought out Holloway in 1982 and remained the company's sole owner. His company has served many prominent companies like McDonald's and AT&T. He also has stakes in about 27 apartment complexes in Dallas Fort Worth.

Thomas stepped down from being his real estate company's chairman and CEO on 20th June 2007 and sold it to Jones Lang LaSalle on 11th July 2008 for $613 million. Photo: @Michael Loccisan

Source: Getty Images

Roger Staubach's net worth inspires the younger generation to balance their talents and other professions. Also, the former quarterback made a lot of money from football but got more wealth from business.

READ ALSO: Emmitt Smith’s net worth, age, children, spouse, stats, retirement, profiles

Briefly.co.za also shared Emmitt Smith’s bio. The retired Black American footballer played for 15 NFL seasons. His son prefers to study and play at Stanford University instead of Smith's alma mater.

Colleges rejected him despite having an impressive high school football record, but the University of Florida gave him a chance. As a result, Emmitt disappointed critics who thought his height and slow speed would affect his performance.

Source: Briefly.co.za