Roger Staubach’s net worth, age, children, spouse, hall of fame, stats, profiles
Roger Staubach is a retired American footballer and an intelligent real estate investor. The former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's 11 seasons. How did Roger Staubach's net worth get to $600 million? The figure makes him one of the wealthiest US footballers in history.
The quarterback retired from the Dallas Cowboys at age 38, but Coach Tom Landry left the door open for his return if Danny White had an injury. So did Roger Staubach pass away? No, the former quarterback lives in Dallas. Also, he is actively involved with the Dallas-Fort Worth business and other ventures.
Roger Staubach's profile summary
- Full name: Roger Thomas Staubach
- Famous as: Captain America, Roger the Dodger, and Captain Comeback
- Birthday: 5th February 1942
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Age: 79 years in 2021
- Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA
- Residence: Dallas, Texas, USA
- Career: Businessman, former Navy officer, and retired footballer
- NFL Draft: 1964 /Round 10/Pick 129
- AFL Draft: 1964/Round 16/Pick 122
- Teams: Navy Midshipmen football and Dallas Cowboys
- NFL seasons: 11
- Position: Quarterback
- Throws: Right-handed
- Number: 12 (Dallas Cowboys, 1969-1979)
- Retirement: 1979/1980
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Parents: Elizabeth Smyth and Bob Staubach
- Siblings: None
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Marianne Staubach
- Children: 5
- Grandchildren: 15
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m)
- Weight: 197 lb (89 kg)
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Greyish-blonde
- Net worth: $600 million
- Instagram: usna12
Roger Staubach’s biography
Roger Staubach's age this year is 79 years. The former NFL star was born on 5th February 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He grew up in Silverton (Cincinnati's northeastern suburb) and was Elizabeth Smyth and Robert Staubach's only child.
Roger Staubach’s education
Thomas' parents sent him to St. John the Evangelist Catholic School. He then joined a Catholic high school called Purcell High School (now Purcell Marian High School) and graduated in 1960.
Navy and football career history
Thomas was a boy scout before entering the Roswell-based New Mexico Military Institute in Staubach for a year. He left that prominent school and enrolled at the US Naval Academy in 1961.
Thomas played for the academy's Navy Midshipmen football team for three seasons. He received the Maxwell Award, Heisman Trophy, the Walter Camp Memorial Trophy and was featured on Time Magazine's cover page in October 1963.
Since doctors had diagnosed Staubach with colour-blindness during his junior year at the Naval Academy, Thomas worked as a Supply Corp. Meanwhile, he continued to play football while hoping to join the NFL.
The quarterback completed his college sports career with 292 passes, 18 scores, and 19 interceptions. Next, Thomas also set a school record of 4,253 yards of total offense.
The Dallas Cowboys selected him in the 10th round of the 1964 NFL Draft, and the Kansas City Chiefs picked him in the 16th round of the 1964 AFL Draft.
Supply Corp Thomas volunteered to serve in Vietnam in the same position for a year after graduating from the Naval Academy in June 1965. He then debuted in the NFL at age 27 as a rookie.
The player helped the Cowboys attain ten consecutive victories, including its first Super Bowl win in January 1972. What was Roger Staubach's salary? The club gave him a three-year deal of about $75,000 annual salary the following year.
He had to return to the divisional playoffs due to a dislocated shoulder, but he remained a quarterback for the rest of his athletic years. Despite this, he performed admirably and guided the squad to their second Super Bowl victory.
During his last game at the Naval Academy, Roger Staubach's jersey was a dark blue three quarter length sleeve. The word "Navy" was on each shoulder and an Indian's head on each sleeve. Meanwhile, Roger Staubach's number 12 and surname were on the back and in gold.
Roger Staubach's stats for the entire 11 NFL seasons was 1,685 completions for 22,700 yards, 153 scores, and 109 interceptions. ESPN mentioned him among the Top 25 Players in College Football History in 2007. You can buy Roger Staubach's rookie card and jersey on eBay and other online business sites.
Why did Roger Staubach retire?
After suffering five concussions in a season and one more within the year, the doctor advised him to stop playing even though test results showed he didn't have head injuries.
Does Roger Staubach have dementia? Unlike other ageing players, the 79-year-old has not been affected by illnesses like dementia or Parkinsons.
Among his notable career honours are:
- 1963: Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Unanimous All-American, Chic Harley Award, Sporting News Player of the Year, UPI Player of the Year, and Navy Midshipmen No. 12 retired
- 1971/72: Super Bowl VI win in the 1971/72 season
- 1971, 1973, 1978, & 1979: NFL passer rating leader (4)
- 1971, 1975 to 1979: Pro Bowl (6)
- 1971: Bert Bell Award and Second-team All-Pro
- 1973: NFL passing touchdowns leader
- 1978: NFL Man of the Year
- 1977/78: Super Bowl XII win the 1977/78 season
- 2012: Lamar Hunt Award
- 2018: Presidential Medal of Freedom Award
Who are Roger Staubach's children?
Roger Staubach's wife, Marianne Jeanne Hoobler, was born on 23rd April 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. They married in 1965 and had five children; Amy Lynn, Jeffrey Roger, Stephanie Marie, Michelle Elizabeth, Jennifer Anne. Also, they are grandparents of 15.
What does Roger Staubach own?
His net worth is roughly $ 600 million. From 1970 to 1977, the player worked for Henry S. Miller Company in his off-seasons before establishing The Staubach Company with Robert Holloway Jr in 1977.
Thomas then bought out Holloway in 1982 and remained the company's sole owner. His company has served many prominent companies like McDonald's and AT&T. He also has stakes in about 27 apartment complexes in Dallas Fort Worth.
Roger Staubach's net worth inspires the younger generation to balance their talents and other professions. Also, the former quarterback made a lot of money from football but got more wealth from business.
