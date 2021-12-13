Emmitt Smith’s net worth, age, children, spouse, stats, retirement, profiles

Emmitt Smith’s net worth is impressive. The retired American footballer was primarily a Dallas Cowboys' player (1990-2002) but finished his 15-year-NFL career at the Arizona Cardinals (2003-2004). Emmitt Smith's rushing yards record of 18,355 makes him NFL's all-time leading rusher.

Besides being a sports person, this iconic football star is a brilliant entrepreneur and real estate investor, a sought-after motivational speaker, and a bestselling author. Photo: @Taylor Hill

The former running back won several awards, including three Super Bowl wins with the Cowboys, and was named to the Pro Bowl eight times. Who does his son play for? His oldest son studies at Stanford University in college football matches.

Emmitt Smith's profile summary

Full name: Emmitt James Smith III

Emmitt James Smith III Birthday: 15th May 1969

15th May 1969 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Age: 52 years in 2021

52 years in 2021 Birthplace: Pensacola, Florida, USA

Pensacola, Florida, USA Residence: Dallas, Texas, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA High school: Escambia High School

Escambia High School College: The University of Florida

The University of Florida Qualification: Bachelor's degree in public recreation

Bachelor's degree in public recreation Career: Former American footballer, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and author

Former American footballer, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and author NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys in 1990/ Round 1 / Pick 17

Dallas Cowboys in 1990/ Round 1 / Pick 17 NFL seasons: 15

15 Position: Running back

Running back Number: 22

22 Rushing yards: 18,355

18,355 Retirement: 2005

2005 Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Parents: Mary Clements and Emmitt James Smith II

Mary Clements and Emmitt James Smith II Siblings: 5

5 Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Patricia Southall

Patricia Southall Children: 4

4 Height: 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m)

5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) Weight: 98 kg (216 lb)

98 kg (216 lb) Net worth: $25 million

$25 million Instagram: emmittsmith22

emmittsmith22 Twitter:

LinkedIn: Emmitt J. Smith

Emmitt J. Smith Facebook:

Emmitt Smith's biography

How old is Emmitt Smith? Emmitt Smith's age in 2021 is 52 years. He was born to Mary Clements and Emmitt James Smith II on 15th May 1969 in Pensacola, Florida, USA. The star's siblings are Emory, Emil, Marsha, Erik, and Connie.

Multiple universities rejected him despite his high school football accomplishments. Hence, James proved them wrong when Gainesville's UF gave him an athletic scholarship. Photo: @Aaron J Thornton

The football legend attended Escambia High School from 1983 to 1986 then joined the University of Florida in 1987. He graduated with a public recreation bachelor's degree.

Career history

James is the second-leading rusher in the US' high school football history and broke numerous school rushing records for the three years he played for the University of Florida's Gators team.

At first, Emmitt Smith's college football career was dim because some renowned colleges believed he was too small and slow. However, James demonstrated otherwise by breaking the University of Florida's single-game rushing record and attaining 109 yards on ten carries.

The Dallas Cowboys picked him in the 1990 NLF Draft when other teams doubted him due to his body size and slow speed. Emmitt Smith's Hall of Fame induction was in 2010. Photo: @Leon Bennett

He quit his senior year to join the 1990 NFL Draft and returned to finish his degree later. The Dallas Cowboys selected him in the first round on the 27th pick. James won the Pro Bowl honours and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award with 937 yards and 11 scores record.

After years of setting new records for the Cowboys, Bill Parcells (new coach) desired younger running backs. Therefore, James left and signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent.

He earned 937 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns by 2004 and retired in 2005. Emmitt Smith's career stats show he scored 175 scores and had 515 catches for 3,224 yards and 4,409 carries for 18,355 yards.

Emmitt Smith's rookie cards, books, and jerseys are on sale on e-commerce sites like Amazon and eBay. Photo: @Focus on Sport

Here are other awards and career achievements:

1990 to 1995, 1998 to 2000: Pro Bowl player

Pro Bowl player 1991 to 1993, $ 1995: Rushing title

Rushing title 1991 to 1995: The first player to rush more than 1,400 yards in five consecutive NFL seasons

The first player to rush more than 1,400 yards in five consecutive NFL seasons 1992: NFL's MVP award

NFL's MVP award 1993: The Bert Bell award

The Bert Bell award 1993, 1994 & 1996: Cowboys' Super Bowl win

Cowboys' Super Bowl win 1994: MVP, Super Bowl XXVIII

MVP, Super Bowl XXVIII 2002: NFL's All-time rushing leader

NFL's All-time rushing leader 2010: Hall of Fame induction

Who is Emmitt Smith's spouse?

Patricia and James separated last year. He was a father of one, while she also had a daughter with an American actor when they got married. Photo: @Ethan Miller

He married the former Miss Virginia, Patricia Southall (50 years old), on 22nd April 2000. She was born on 17th December 1970 in Chesapeake, Virginia. James' wife is the CEO of Pat Smith Enterprises, a philanthropist, an American spokesperson, and an author. Emmitt Smith's children with her are:

Emmitt Smith IV ( 2002) Skylar Elizabeth Paige Smith (2003) Elijah Alexander James Smith (2010)

Meanwhile, Emmit and ex-girlfriend Hope Wilson have a child named Rheagen Smith, and Patricia has a daughter from her previous marriage with actor Martin Lawrence. Martin and Patricia got married in 1995, had Jasmine Page on 15th January 1996, and split in 1997.

James and actress Hope Wilson's daughter is passionate about sports and wears a soccer jersey number 22 like her father. Photo: @223328674353261

Jasmine acted in Bad Boys for Life, a short Lawrence and Will Smith's comedy film. Meanwhile, Rheagen competed in an under-18 national team camp in high school and signed with the Texas A&M soccer team in 2017.

Jame's parents-in-law are Henry and Mildred Southall. Also, his wife has a twin sister named Pam. The couple announced their separation on Patricia's Instagram page six months after their 20th wedding anniversary.

How much is Emmitt Smith worth?

The retired player's net worth is about $25 million, while his spouse has around $500,000. So, how much did he make in his career? James' annual salary was $61 million, and he also got money from real estate investments and brand endorsements.

His son is also building his football career while still in college. Photo: @Stephen A Wright

What does this ex-footballer own?

According to his LinkedIn profile, the star is the President & CEO of Emmitt Smith Enterprises, Inc. The company deals in:

Marketing and managing his brand

Entertainment services under Notable Live Inc.

Commercial real estate services under the E Smith Legacy and EJ Smith Construction

Non-profit cycling events for youth empowerment under the Emmitt Smith Gran Fondo

Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities

James is also the co-founder of Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, The Gents Place (luxury men's grooming services), and Pova (tech services like web design and development).

Is the star selling his house?

The former player's house at 15001 Winnwood Road in North Dallas went for $2.2 million this year. The family occupied the place for 26 years. Photo: @Taylor Hill

In September 2021, the star auctioned the Dallas family mansion he built in 1995 and sold it for $2.2 million in 22 hours. The duration coincides with Emmitt Smith's jersey number 22.

What cars does he drive?

The star has owned many luxury cars, including a 2002 Lamborghini Murcielago, a 2005 Mercedes-Benz 600 V12, and a 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV in the past. However, he also admitted to the dumb decision of buying a car for $100,000 to disappoint a salesman who demeaned him.

A young African-American salesperson assumed the 20-year-old James could not afford a convertible Mercedes Benz SL. Therefore, he suggested cheaper cars. The offended James bought the car from another dealer because the salesperson did not know he was a celebrity.

The retired NFL player regretted spending $100,000 on a car in his 20s out of mere pride. Here is their 2018 family photo. Photo: @SmithCharities

Emmitt Smith’s net worth come from his talent. The ex-NFL star has never left the spotlight after retirement. He won 2006's Dancing with the Stars season 3 and has featured in more TV shows like Deal or No Deal, All Star season 15.

