Emmitt Smith’s net worth, age, children, spouse, stats, retirement, profiles
Emmitt Smith’s net worth is impressive. The retired American footballer was primarily a Dallas Cowboys' player (1990-2002) but finished his 15-year-NFL career at the Arizona Cardinals (2003-2004). Emmitt Smith's rushing yards record of 18,355 makes him NFL's all-time leading rusher.
The former running back won several awards, including three Super Bowl wins with the Cowboys, and was named to the Pro Bowl eight times. Who does his son play for? His oldest son studies at Stanford University and plays for its team in college football matches.
Emmitt Smith's profile summary
- Full name: Emmitt James Smith III
- Birthday: 15th May 1969
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Age: 52 years in 2021
- Birthplace: Pensacola, Florida, USA
- Residence: Dallas, Texas, USA
- High school: Escambia High School
- College: The University of Florida
- Qualification: Bachelor's degree in public recreation
- Career: Former American footballer, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and author
- NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys in 1990/ Round 1 / Pick 17
- NFL seasons: 15
- Position: Running back
- Number: 22
- Rushing yards: 18,355
- Retirement: 2005
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Parents: Mary Clements and Emmitt James Smith II
- Siblings: 5
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Patricia Southall
- Children: 4
- Height: 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m)
- Weight: 98 kg (216 lb)
- Net worth: $25 million
- Instagram: emmittsmith22
- Twitter: @EmmittSmith22
- LinkedIn: Emmitt J. Smith
- Facebook: Emmitt Smith
Emmitt Smith's biography
How old is Emmitt Smith? Emmitt Smith's age in 2021 is 52 years. He was born to Mary Clements and Emmitt James Smith II on 15th May 1969 in Pensacola, Florida, USA. The star's siblings are Emory, Emil, Marsha, Erik, and Connie.
The football legend attended Escambia High School from 1983 to 1986 then joined the University of Florida in 1987. He graduated with a public recreation bachelor's degree.
Career history
James is the second-leading rusher in the US' high school football history and broke numerous school rushing records for the three years he played for the University of Florida's Gators team.
At first, Emmitt Smith's college football career was dim because some renowned colleges believed he was too small and slow. However, James demonstrated otherwise by breaking the University of Florida's single-game rushing record and attaining 109 yards on ten carries.
He quit his senior year to join the 1990 NFL Draft and returned to finish his degree later. The Dallas Cowboys selected him in the first round on the 27th pick. James won the Pro Bowl honours and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award with 937 yards and 11 scores record.
After years of setting new records for the Cowboys, Bill Parcells (new coach) desired younger running backs. Therefore, James left and signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent.
He earned 937 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns by 2004 and retired in 2005. Emmitt Smith's career stats show he scored 175 scores and had 515 catches for 3,224 yards and 4,409 carries for 18,355 yards.
Here are other awards and career achievements:
- 1990 to 1995, 1998 to 2000: Pro Bowl player
- 1991 to 1993, $ 1995: Rushing title
- 1991 to 1995: The first player to rush more than 1,400 yards in five consecutive NFL seasons
- 1992: NFL's MVP award
- 1993: The Bert Bell award
- 1993, 1994 & 1996: Cowboys' Super Bowl win
- 1994: MVP, Super Bowl XXVIII
- 2002: NFL's All-time rushing leader
- 2010: Hall of Fame induction
Who is Emmitt Smith's spouse?
He married the former Miss Virginia, Patricia Southall (50 years old), on 22nd April 2000. She was born on 17th December 1970 in Chesapeake, Virginia. James' wife is the CEO of Pat Smith Enterprises, a philanthropist, an American spokesperson, and an author. Emmitt Smith's children with her are:
- Emmitt Smith IV ( 2002)
- Skylar Elizabeth Paige Smith (2003)
- Elijah Alexander James Smith (2010)
Meanwhile, Emmit and ex-girlfriend Hope Wilson have a child named Rheagen Smith, and Patricia has a daughter from her previous marriage with actor Martin Lawrence. Martin and Patricia got married in 1995, had Jasmine Page on 15th January 1996, and split in 1997.
Jasmine acted in Bad Boys for Life, a short Lawrence and Will Smith's comedy film. Meanwhile, Rheagen competed in an under-18 national team camp in high school and signed with the Texas A&M soccer team in 2017.
Jame's parents-in-law are Henry and Mildred Southall. Also, his wife has a twin sister named Pam. The couple announced their separation on Patricia's Instagram page six months after their 20th wedding anniversary.
How much is Emmitt Smith worth?
The retired player's net worth is about $25 million, while his spouse has around $500,000. So, how much did he make in his career? James' annual salary was $61 million, and he also got money from real estate investments and brand endorsements.
What does this ex-footballer own?
According to his LinkedIn profile, the star is the President & CEO of Emmitt Smith Enterprises, Inc. The company deals in:
- Marketing and managing his brand
- Entertainment services under Notable Live Inc.
- Commercial real estate services under the E Smith Legacy and EJ Smith Construction
- Non-profit cycling events for youth empowerment under the Emmitt Smith Gran Fondo
- Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities
James is also the co-founder of Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, The Gents Place (luxury men's grooming services), and Pova (tech services like web design and development).
Is the star selling his house?
In September 2021, the star auctioned the Dallas family mansion he built in 1995 and sold it for $2.2 million in 22 hours. The duration coincides with Emmitt Smith's jersey number 22.
What cars does he drive?
The star has owned many luxury cars, including a 2002 Lamborghini Murcielago, a 2005 Mercedes-Benz 600 V12, and a 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV in the past. However, he also admitted to the dumb decision of buying a car for $100,000 to disappoint a salesman who demeaned him.
A young African-American salesperson assumed the 20-year-old James could not afford a convertible Mercedes Benz SL. Therefore, he suggested cheaper cars. The offended James bought the car from another dealer because the salesperson did not know he was a celebrity.
Emmitt Smith’s net worth come from his talent. The ex-NFL star has never left the spotlight after retirement. He won 2006's Dancing with the Stars season 3 and has featured in more TV shows like Deal or No Deal, All Star season 15.
