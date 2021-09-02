Chris Kempczinski: age, children, wife, education, salary, profiles, worth

Chris Kempczinski is one of the most celebrated CEO’s. He has worked in different companies and held senior positions. Despite the world experiencing the Covid-19 pandemic, he managed to help his company recover their sales.

Chris Kempczinski is an American business executive and the president and chief executive officer of McDonald's since November 2019. McDonald’s is one of the world’s largest restaurants.

Chris Kempczinski’s profile and bio

Full name: Christopher John Kempczinski

Christopher John Kempczinski Date of birth: September 26, 1968

September 26, 1968 Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Nationality: American

American Occupation: President and CEO, McDonald’s Corporation

President and CEO, McDonald’s Corporation Predecessor: Steve Easterbrook

Steve Easterbrook Ethnicity : White Caucasian

: White Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Hair colour: Light Brown

Light Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Age: 51 years

51 years Gender: Male

Male Weight: 72 kg ( 158 lbs)

72 kg ( 158 lbs) Height: 1.75m

1.75m Shoe size: 9 (U.K.)

9 (U.K.) Schools: Indian High School

Indian High School University: Duke University, Harvard Business School

Duke University, Harvard Business School Father: Richard Kempczinski,

Richard Kempczinski, Mother: Ann Marie

Ann Marie Relationship : Married

: Married Children: 2

2 Spouse : Heather

: Heather Religion: Christianity

Christianity Net worth: $17.2 million

$17.2 million Salary: $5.22 million

$5.22 million Instagram: @chrisk_mcd

Early life

Christopher John was born on September 26, 1968, in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. His father is Richard Kempczinski, a professor of Surgery and Chief of Vascular Surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Centre.

His mother is Ann Marie, also known as Nee Campbell, a primary school teacher at Terrace Park Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio. Chris Kempczinski's education started at Indian High School in suburban Cincinnati for his high school education and later proceeded to Duke University for his Bachelor's Degree and master's degree at Harvard Business School (1997).

Career

John worked for different companies before landing his present job. Before going to pursue his master’s degree, he worked with Procter & Gamble in brand management. Then, he worked there for four years in the soap sector division.

After his MBA, he joined Boston Consulting Group as a management consultant. He left the company in 2000 to join PepsiCo in its corporate strategy & development group. In 2006, he was marketing non-carbonated beverages for Pepsi-Cola North America Beverages.

He left PepsiCo and joined Kraft Foods company as the executive vice president of growth initiatives. He was also the president of Kraft International before leaving the company in September 2015 to join McDonald’s Corporation to replace Steve Easterbrook.

He joined McDonald’s corporation’s strategy team in late 2015. In October 2016, he was promoted to become the president of McDonald’s USA. In this position, he oversaw the business operations of about 14,000 restaurants. Due to this success, he succeeded Steve Easterbrook as the president and the CEO of the company.

Christopher John Kempczinski’s net worth

He started working even before getting his MBA, and that is when he began making wealth. He has worked for various companies and held different high-profile positions, making him earn more money. According to Wall Mine, Kempczinski’s net worth as of 2021 is $17.2 million. This includes his assets, cash and income. In addition, Chris Kempczinski’s salary is $5.22 million annually.

Christopher John Kempczinski’s fast facts

Does Christopher John Kempczinski have a wife or children? Yes. He is married to Heather, and together they are blessed with two children. What is the highest level of education for Christopher John Kempczinski? He has a Masters degree from Havard Business Centre. What is Christopher John Kempczinski's age? John was born on September 26, 1968. Therefore, he is 51 years old in 2021. What is Christopher John Kempczinski’s net worth? Kempczinski’s net worth as of 2021 is $17.2 million. Where does Chris Kempczinski live? He lives in Chicago with his wife and their two children. Why did Chris Kempczinski condemn President Trump supporters? He condemned Trump supporters for attacking the U.S. Capitol. Does Chris Kempczinski eat at McDonald's? Yes, he eats at McDonald's almost every day. What is Chris Kempczinski's salary? He has a wage of $5.22 annually. How did Chris Kempczinski become CEO? After the former CEO Steve Easterbrook left the company due to a relationship with an employee, Chris became the CEO. What does Chris Kempczinski do? He is the president and CEO of McDonald’s Corporation. When did Chris Kempczinski become CEO? Chris John became McDonald’s CEO in November 2019.

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski has succeeded as a president and CEO of the mega-company. Despite pursuing a course in business, Chris seems to have a talent in management. He has continued to be responsible for driving growth strategy and ensuring that McDonald’s values are embedded throughout the company’s system.

