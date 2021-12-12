If you are a fan of American footballing actions and commentaries, you should be familiar with Samantha Ponder, Christian Ponder's wife. The 36 year old has been having a go at NFL sportscasting for around a decade. Her current job with ESPN is no mean feat, and she is only the third person to be in that position since the program began about 32 years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Samantha is a television host and sportscaster. Photo: @NAWTADIGM

Source: Twitter

Samantha Ponder is primarily a television host and sportscaster who is not new to being in front of the camera as it is something she has been doing since she was in college. However, the blonde who became Christian Ponder's wife in 2012 is a mother to her three kids.

Samantha Ponder's profile summary and bio

Birth name: Samantha Sainte-Claire Steele

Samantha Sainte-Claire Steele Now known as: Samantha Ponder

Samantha Ponder Nickname : Sam Ponder

: Sam Ponder Date of birth: 11th of December, 1985

11th of December, 1985 Age : 36 years old (as of 2021)

: 36 years old (as of 2021) Profession : Sportscaster and television host

: Sportscaster and television host Famous for: Working with ESPN

Working with ESPN Birthplace/hometown : Phoenix, Arizona, United States

: Phoenix, Arizona, United States Nationality : American

: American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence : New York, United States

: New York, United States Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : White

: White Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Height : 5 feet and 6 inches

: 5 feet and 6 inches Weight : 54 kilograms

: 54 kilograms Body measurements (in inches): 35-25-36 (chest-waist-hips)

35-25-36 (chest-waist-hips) Shoe size: 8 US

8 US Dress size: 6 US

6 US Body build: Slender

Slender Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Parents : Jerry and Cindy Steele

: Jerry and Cindy Steele Siblings : Jerrod Jefferson, Barron, and Jamaica

: Jerrod Jefferson, Barron, and Jamaica Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Christian Ponder

: Christian Ponder Children : Bowden "Scout" Sainte-Claire Ponder

: Bowden "Scout" Sainte-Claire Ponder Education: Central High School, The King's College, and Liberty University

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Early life

This blue-eyed sports journalist was born on the 11th of December, 1985, meaning that Samantha Ponder's age is currently 36 years. She was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, US. Besides, she grew up with three siblings and her parents.

The journalist attended Central High School, Phoenix, US, before proceeding to The King's College for higher education. Samantha Ponder's alma mater became Liberty University after getting a job offer at the Liberty Flames Sports television network. She completed her tertiary education in 2009.

Ponder has made a name for herself in the media industry. Photo: @JaylinM12

Source: Twitter

Career

Samantha Ponder's ESPN career began when she became one of the first three staff members of the Longhorn Network in 2011; she was employed as sideline reporter. Before this period, she worked with Fox College Sports and Fox Sports Net as a sideline reporter for the Big 12 and PAC - 10 in the college football and basketball games.

However, she did not like her first job as a sideline reporter but knew it would help her get a foot into the sportscasting business. Nevertheless, she worked her way up gradually after joining the main ESPN team and worked on different shows. Finally, the brilliant sportscaster was announced as a replacement for Berman on the NFL Countdown show in March 2017.

Samantha Ponder's Battlebots began in the show's second season after she replaced Molly McGrath.

Is Samantha Ponder still married?

Yes, the NFL Countdown host has been married since December 2012. Samantha Ponder's husband is the former American Football player Christian Ponder.

More so, Samantha Ponder's children are two girls and a boy. The first child, Bowden, was delivered in 2014. The second child, Robinson True, came along in 2017, and the last girl, Price-Ann, joined the Ponder family in 2018.

Unfortunately, Samantha Ponder and Dave Portnoy were involved in a war of words after the latter made sexist comments about Samantha. Dave suggested that the blue-eyed journalist takes too much time talking about her religion and her children when discussing football. Eventually, the opinion generated a lot of media outrage at the time.

Samantha Ponder's net worth

The sportscaster's net worth is reportedly estimated at $15 million. This is not surprising as Samantha Ponder's salary is $4.9 million every year. In 2020, news filtered mainstream media that Christian and Samantha Ponder's house in Phoenix, Arizona, had been put up for sale for around $3.9 million.

Social media presence

Samantha Ponder's Instagram followers are over 500,000, and her bio portrays the Instagram handle of her husband, the names of her three children, her state of residence, and the show she anchors on ESPN. The mother of three shares pictures of her family and work life with her fans.

Also, Samantha Ponder's Twitter account shows that she joined in 2009 and has over 471,000 followers. Her tweets are primarily about her job as a sportscaster.

Samantha interviewing Shaq Lawson. Photo: @TNetRecruiting

Source: Twitter

What happened to Samantha Ponder today?

Samantha still works at ESPN and hosts the NFL Countdown alongside her co-hosts. She has been vocal about the disparity between male and female salaries even when the jobs are the same. According to her, replacing Chris Berman on the Sunday NFL Countdown was awkward not because the job was strange but because she must discuss her salary.

She opined that the prevalent attitude she got from people after getting the job was the "you are just lucky to be here" type.

Samantha Ponder ranks high on the list of top earners in the sportscasting business. The mother of three children and Christian Ponder's wife earns more than Lisa Salters, Molly Qerim, and Pam Oliver, who make between $235,000 and $1 million.

READ ALSO: Who is Kim Jones? Age, family, profiles, net worth, who did he design for?

Kim Jones is a British fashion designer who has brought different styles to menswear.

As published on Briefly.co.za, he has also engineered numerous legendary collaborations with famous fashion houses, including Dunhill and Louis Vuitton.

Source: Briefly.co.za