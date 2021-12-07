Who is Kim Jones? Age, family, profiles, net worth, who did he design for?

Kim Jones is a British fashion designer who has brought different styles to menswear. He has also engineered numerous legendary collaborations with famous fashion houses, including Dunhill, Louis Vuitton, Iceberg, Topman, Uniqlo, Mulberry, and Hugo Boss. He is truly a force to reckon with in the fashion industry due to his revolutionising role in men's luxury.

British designer Kim Jones walks the runway after presenting his creations for Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 collection. Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

Source: Getty Images

Despite working in several capacities, Kim Jones has established himself as one of the most influential collaborators in the luxury fashion market. On his own, he started collaborations with Kenny Scharf, Peter Doig, Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott for Dior Men's. In addition, he collaborated with the Italian luxury company, Versace for his most recent collection.

Kim Jones's profile summary

Full name: Kim Niklas Jones OBE

Kim Niklas Jones OBE Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, England

Hammersmith, London, England Nationality : British

: British Gender : Male

: Male Ethnicity : White

: White Date of Birth: 11th of September, 1979

11th of September, 1979 Age : 42 years old (as of 2021)

: 42 years old (as of 2021) Occupation : Fashion designer

: Fashion designer Marital status: Single

Single Spouse : None

: None Children : None

: None Education : Central Saint Martins

: Central Saint Martins Sibling : Nadia Jones (Sister)

: Nadia Jones (Sister) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Height : 5 feet 10 inches tall

: 5 feet 10 inches tall Eye colour: Brown eyes

Brown eyes Instagram account: @mrkimjones

Background information

On the 11th of September, 1979, Kim Jones was born in Hammersmith, London, England. How old is Kim Jones? Kim Jones's age is 42 years in 2021. He grew up in a globetrotting household owing to his father's career as a hydrogeologist.

Who is Kim Jones?

He is the second child of the Jones family; he has an elder sister, Nadia, the creative director for the high-street brand Oasis. She had played an essential role in Jones's life after the death of their mother when he was just 17 years old. His sister's ideas and motivation made Jones a fashion designer.

Due to his father's profession, Kim has lived in several places worldwide, including Africa, where he dealt with snakes, little lizards, elephants, and being chased by baboons. However, this is also an advantage because he has incorporated several traditions, cultures, and styles into fashion.

Designer Jones poses on the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2016-2017 in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Education

As for Kim's education, there is not much information about the high school he attended. However, he attended Camberwell School of Art and studied graphics and photography before enrolling in the MA Fashion Course at Central Saint Martins in 2002 to learn more about men's fashion.

Career

Shortly after Jones graduated, he began his career as a fashion designer in 2003 and launched his eponymous brand. He quickly became known as a designer of the moment when he showed at London Fashion Week in 2003 with his edgy, street-wear-inspired style.

However, John Galliano admired Jones's graduate collection and bought half of it. Eventually, Kim made clothes for his label for eight seasons before disbanding his company to take several roles as a director in top companies.

But then, is Kim Jones a good designer? Kim is a stylish and talented designer who is not limited to men and women's wear but has also designed some Kim Jones Converse x crafted to stand up to spring weather in style. Due to his excellence in streetwear, Kim was part of the fashion designers recorded in MAN's first season in conjunction with Fashion East in 2005.

Since then, he has featured in dozens of other presentations and movies with top actors, musicians, and photographers. In 2008, he was named Creative Director for British men's luxury goods brand Alfred Dunhill.

With his commitment and extraordinary fashion sense, Kim got a new role at Louis Vuitton as the style director of the men's ready-to-wear division in 2011. Kim Jones's Louis Vuitton presence revolutionised different men's clothing by outlining several customs during his time.

Unfortunately, after spending seven years as style director of men's wear at the company, Kim announced his exit on the 17th of January, 2018, after presenting his final collection, A/W18.

Afterwards, he was appointed as the creative director of Dior Homme, replacing Kris Van Assche on the 19th of March, 2018. So, is Kim Jones still in Dior? He is still working there as the men's artistic director for his third year.

Who did Kim Jones design for?

Kim has designed for several high-profile fashion brands, including Dunhill, Louis Vuitton, Mulberry, Alexander McQueen, Hugo Boss, Iceberg, Topman, and Uniqlo. In addition, he designed the morning suit worn by David Beckham at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

More recently, Kim Jones and Travis Scott collaborated, which has sparked a lot of attention globally. Interestingly, the collaboration earned them the WWD Honors for Men's Wear Designers of the Year.

Fashion designer Kim acknowledges the applause of the audience after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2015-2016 show in Paris, France. Photo: Dominique Charriau

Source: Getty Images

Net worth

One of the most popular questions asked about this famous fashion designer is, "Is Kim Jones rich?" Considering several brands that the fashion designer has collaborated with, it is not a fallacy to conclude that Jones is doing well for himself. According to Media Referee websites, Kim Jones's net worth is estimated at $10 million.

Interestingly, although he shuttles between London and Paris, the interior of Kim Jones's house in London is polished with concrete and stainless steel. Also, the place is packed with some of the most priceless treasures, including a trove of vintage London club clothes from 1971 to 1989.

In the fashion world, Kim Jones has introduced a variety of designs to menswear and has collaborated with some of fashion's most notable names. Interestingly also, he has designed several collections of men's wear and other clothing.

