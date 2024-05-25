Meet J.D. Vance's wife: All about Usha Chilukuri Vance

James David Vance is an American author, venture capitalist and politician. Since 2023, he has served as Ohio's junior United States senator. A member of the Republican Party, Vance gained notoriety in 2016 with his memoir Hillbilly Elegy. In 2020, its movie adaptation received critical acclaim after being released on Netflix. But beyond his leadership role, David is a doting husband and father of three. So, how much do you know about J.D. Vance's wife, his greatest cheerleader?

Marrying a celebrity means that their prominence will eventually spill over to you. J.D. Vance's wife, Usha Chilukuri, is a case in point. Due to her association with a renowned political leader, details about her personal and professional life are subject to public scrutiny. This article unravels lesser-known facts about the woman who won Vance’s heart off-campaigns.

Usha Chilukuri profile summary

Full name Usha Chilukuri Vance Nickname Usha Gender Female Year of birth 1986 (Rumoured) Age 38 years old (2024) Birthplace San Diego. California, USA Current residence Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Indian American Alma mater Mt. Carmel High School, Yale University Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Children 3 Profession Associate Attorney Famous for Being J.D. Vance's spouse Social media Facebook

Who is J.D. Vance's wife, Usha Chilukuri?

Usha Vance gives good meaning to the famous phrase. ‘’Behind every successful man is a woman.’’ Her unwavering support for her husband’s political career is unmatched.

However, the celebrity spouse has also thrived in her field as a practising attorney while balancing motherhood like a pro.

How old is Usha Chilukuri?

Based on her educational background, Gossip Next Door estimates Usha (aged 38 as of 2024) was born in 1986 in San Diego. California, USA. She attended Mt. Carmel High School before enrolling at Yale University in 2003.

In 2007, Chilukuri graduated with a bachelor’s degree in History. As a Gates Cambridge scholar, she earned her Master’s in Philosophy from the University of Cambridge in 2010. In 2013, Usha graduated with a Juris Doctor from the Yale Law School.

What does Usha Chilukuri do for a living?

As part of her legal training, Chilukuri served as a clerk for Judge Amul Thapar at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky from 2013 to 2014.

The following year, she clerked at the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit for then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Usha worked as Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.'s clerk from 2017 to 2018. She was admitted to the DC Bar in May 2019 and is currently an attorney for Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP.

Who is J.D. Vance?

James David Vance made his career debut after high school as a U.S. Marine Corps. He worked at a corporate law firm in his home area before relocating to San Francisco to work in tech. J.D. began his political journey in early 2018.

In 2021, he expressed interest in a U.S. senatorial seat. Financed by Robert Mercer and Peter Mercer, David won the Ohio senator’s seat against his Democratic opponent, Tim Ryan. He is widely recognized as a populist conservative.

James strongly opposes pregnancy termination, especially after 15 weeks and is against the Respect for Marriage Act. However, aside from his political pursuits, David is also an author. In 2016, he published Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.

The book gives his account of being raised in an impoverished white working-class 'hillbilly' community. He also narrates how he left the community and became the man he is today.

It became a New York Times bestseller and won the 2017 Audie Award for Nonfiction. In April 2017, Vance and Ron Howard signed a deal to have Netflix release a film based on the memoir. It starred on-screen stars Gabriel Basso and Owen Asztalos.

J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance (aged 39 as of 2024) was born on 2 August 1984 in Middletown, Ohio, USA. His parents, Beverly Vance and Donald Bowman, are of Scots-Irish descent. They divorced when James was a toddler. David was raised by his grandparents, along with his sister, Lindsay.

He attended Middletown High School before proceeding to Ohio State University. In 2009, James graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and philosophy. He later enrolled at Yale Law School, earning a Juris Doctor in 2013.

How did J.D. Vance and Usha Chilukuri meet?

The couple met while they were both studying at Yale Law School. They exchanged nuptials in a colourful wedding in 2014. In a 2017 interview with NBC News, Usha shared how he felt attracted to David due to his optimistic life approach.

He had a really great attitude to everything. He felt very different.

J.D. Vance’s children

The politician and his wife have three kids. His firstborn son, Ewan Blaine Vance, was born in 2017. In December 2021, they announced the birth of their daughter through an X (Twitter) post that he captioned:

We were blessed with an early Christmas present this year. Everyone, meet Mirabel Rose Vance, our first girl. Mama and baby are both doing great.

What is J.D. Vance’s net worth?

As documented by Heavy, David has an estimated net worth of $7 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful authoring and political career. In addition, James has several business ventures that contribute to his financial portfolio.

J.D. Vance’s wife, Usha Chilukuri, is an accomplished attorney who works for a San Francisco and Washington-based law firm. The duo has enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade. They reside alongside their three kids in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.

