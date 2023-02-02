Top 21 highest-paid government leaders in the world as of 2024
It is assumed that the president of the country is supposed to be the highest paid, and this is one of the reasons why the position is highly contested. Even though that does not apply to every country, this list of the top 21 highest-paid government leaders in the world lets you in on how much these figures rack in annually.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Highest-paid government leaders: Top 21
- Top 21 highest-paid government leaders in the world
- 21. William Ruto - $10,140
- 20. Tsai Ing-wen - $95,520
- 19. Yoon Suk Yeol - $192,898
- 18. Emmanuel Macron - $205,000
- 17. Mark Rutte - $207,143
- 16. Karl Nehammer - $208,565
- 15. Rishi Sunak - $214,470
- 14. Sauli Niinistö - $236,561
- 13. Cyril Ramaphosa - $246,215
- 12. Sergio Mattarella - $261,819
- 11. Mohamed Ould Ghazouani - $324,471
- 10. Fumio Kishida - $351,307
- 9. Michael D. Higgins - $361,412
- 8. Justin Trudeau - $379,000
- 7. Joe Biden - $400,000
- 6. Xavier Bettel - $414,027
- 5. Christopher Luxon - $493,655
- 4. Viola Amherd - $538,182
- 3. Anthony Albanese - $586,950
- 2. John Lee - $690,000
- 1. Lee Hsien Loong - $1.7 million
- Which country has the highest-paid politicians in the world?
- Who is the highest-paid president in the world?
- Who is the lowest-paid prime minister in the world?
- Which government job has the highest salary?
- Who is the highest-paid public servant?
- Which prime minister has the highest salary?
The list of the top 21 highest-paid government leaders in the world is based on the estimated annual earnings of these leaders. These leaders are consistently ranked highly based on their reported annual salaries. Leadership salaries can change; some countries might not publicly disclose exact figures.
Highest-paid government leaders: Top 21
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Title
|Salary
|1
|Lee Hsien Loong
|Singapore
|Prime Minister
|$1.7 million
|2
|John Lee
|Hong Kong
|Chief executive
|$690,000
|3
|Anthony Albanese
|Australia
|Prime Minister
|$586,950
|4
|Viola Amherd
|Switzerland
|President
|$538,182
|5
|Christopher Luxon
|New Zealand
|Prime Minister
|$493,655
|6
|Xavier Bettel
|Luxembourg
|Prime Minister
|$414,027
|7
|Joe Biden
|USA
|President
|$400,000
|8
|Justin Trudeau
|Canada
|Prime Minister
|$379,000
|9
|Michael D. Higgins
|Ireland
|President
|$361,412
|10
|Fumio Kishida
|Japan
|Prime Minister
|$351,307
|11
|Mohamed Ould Ghazouani
|Mauritania
|President
|$324,471
|12
|Sergio Mattarella
|Italy
|President
|$261,819
|13
|Cyril Ramaphosa
|South Africa
|President
|$246,215
|14
|Sauli Niinistö
|Finland
|President
|$236,561
|15
|Rishi Sunak
|United Kingdom
|Prime Minister
|$214,470
|16
|Karl Nehammer
|Austria
|Chancellor
|$208,565
|17
|Mark Rutte
|Netherlands
|Prime Minister
|$207,143
|18
|Emmanuel Macron
|France
|President
|$205,000
|19
|Yoon Suk Yeol
|South Korea
|President
|$192,898
|20
|Tsai Ing-wen
|Taiwan
|President
|$95,520
|21
|William Ruto
|Kenya
|President
|$10,140
Top 21 highest-paid government leaders in the world
Below are some of the government leaders with the highest salaries in the present day. Occupying diverse positions within the country, these leaders are acknowledged for their substantial annual incomes.
21. William Ruto - $10,140
- Full name: William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto
- Date of birth: 21 December 1966
- Age: 57 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Kamagut, Kenya
- Title: President
William Ruto is the fifth president of Kenya since 2022. He served as Kenya's first elected deputy president from 2012 to 2023. William Ruto served in various ministries in higher education, agriculture, and home affairs. His annual salary is alleged to be $10,140 (Ksh 1,440,000).
20. Tsai Ing-wen - $95,520
- Full name: Tsai Ing-wen
- Date of birth: 31 August 1956
- Age: 67 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Mackay Memorial Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan
- Title: President
Tsai Ing-wen is a Taiwanese politician and the current president of the Republic of China. She is among the top 20 highest-paid presidents in the world. She got into office in 2016, and her annual salary is estimated to be around $95,520. She receives an alleged monthly salary of NT$250,000 (about $7,960).
19. Yoon Suk Yeol - $192,898
- Full name: Yoon Suk Yeol
- Date of birth: 18 December 1960
- Age: 63 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Yeonhui, Seoul, South Korea
- Title: President
Yoon Suk Yeol, the 13th and current president of South Korea, got into office in 2022, and his annual salary is alleged to be $192,898. In January 2023, the South Korean cabinet approved a plan to freeze the annual salaries of top government officials, and the president will be among those affected.
18. Emmanuel Macron - $205,000
- Full name: Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron
- Date of birth: 21 December 1977
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Amiens, France
- Title: President
Emmanuel Macron, the current French president, is one of the highest-paid government leaders in Europe. Emmanuel Macron allegedly earns $205,000 annually. He once served as Minister of Economics, Industry and Digital Affairs under President François Hollande.
17. Mark Rutte - $207,143
- Full name: Mark Rutte
- Date of birth: 14 February 1967
- Age: 57 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: The Hague, Netherlands
- Title: Prime Minister
Mark Rutte was the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. He has been in office since October 14, 2010, leading the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy. The Prime Minister's salary is alleged to be $207,143 (€189,210) per year. This includes 8% holiday pay and 8.3% end-of-year bonus.
16. Karl Nehammer - $208,565
- Full name: Karl Nehammer
- Date of birth: 18 October 1972
- Age: 51 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Vienna, Austria
- Title: Chancellor
Karl Nehammer, the Chancellor of Austria, is one of the youngest heads of state. Karl allegedly earns $208,565 (2,132,748 kr) per annum, making him one of the highest-paid heads of state. He has served as Austria's Minister of the Interior and is a member of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP).
15. Rishi Sunak - $214,470
- Full name: Rishi Sunak
- Date of birth: 12 May 1980
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Southampton General Hospital, Southampton, United Kingdom
- Title: Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is one of the highest-paid MPs in the world. His earnings are made up of two payments, his salary as the Prime Minister and an additional salary as an elected member of parliament. He is also entitled to an additional annual allowance. Cumulatively Rishi Sunak's salary is alleged to be $214,470 (£167,391) per annum.
14. Sauli Niinistö - $236,561
- Full name: Sauli Väinämö Niinistö
- Date of birth: 24 August 1948
- Age: 75 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Salo, Finland
- Title: President
Finland's Sauli Niinistö is one of the highest-paid politicians in Europe. He took over as president in 2012 and earns an estimated salary of $236,561 ( €216,000) per annum. He has been the honorary president of the European People's Party (EPP) since 2002.
13. Cyril Ramaphosa - $246,215
- Full name: Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa
- Date of birth: 17 November 1952
- Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Soweto, South Africa
- Title: President
Cyril Ramaphosa, the current South African president, is the highest-paid president in Africa. He took over the office in February 2018 after Jacob Zuma's resignation, and his annual salary is estimated to be $246,215 (R4.6 million). Cyril Ramaphosa is also a former anti-apartheid activist, trade union leader, and businessman.
12. Sergio Mattarella - $261,819
- Full name: Sergio Mattarella
- Date of birth: 23 July 1941
- Age: 82 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Palermo, Italy
- Title: President
Italy's Sergio Mattarella is the highest-paid politician from Italy. He took over the office in 2015 and earns an alleged annual salary of $261819 (€239,000). Sergio has received many national honours like the Head of Military Order, Head of Italian Republic, Star of Italy, and Merit for labor.
11. Mohamed Ould Ghazouani - $324,471
- Full name: Mohamed Ould Cheikh Mohamed Ahmed Ould Ghazouani,
- Date of birth: 31 December 1956
- Age: 67 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Boumdeid, Mauritania
- Title: President
Mohamed Ould Ghazouani is the 9th President of Mauritania from 1 August 2019. Since February 2024, he has served as Chairperson of the African Union. Ould Ghazouani served as General Director of National Security and former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Mauritania. Mohamed Ould earns an alleged annual salary of $324,471.
10. Fumio Kishida - $351,307
- Full name: Fumio Kishida
- Date of birth: 29 July 1957
- Age: 66 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan
- Title: Prime Minister
The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, is among the top 10 highest-paid government officials. He took over the office in 2021. He receives an estimated annual salary of $351,307. He previously served as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2012 to 2017 and as acting Minister of Defense in 2017.
9. Michael D. Higgins - $361,412
- Full name: Michael Daniel Higgins
- Date of birth: 18 April 1941
- Age: 82 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Limerick, Ireland
- Title: President
Michael D Higgins has served as the 9th president of Ireland since 2011. His estimated annual salary is $361,412 (€330,000), making him one of the top 10 highest-paid presidents in the world. Higgins has dedicated his efforts to tackling matters related to justice, social equality, social inclusion, anti-sectarianism, anti-racism, and reconciliation.
8. Justin Trudeau - $379,000
- Full name: Justin Pierre James Trudeau
- Date of birth: 25 December 1971
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Ottawa, Canada
- Title: Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau is the Canadian Prime Minister and the member of parliament for Papineau. He earns an estimated annual salary of approximately $379,000. Trudeau holds the distinction of being the second-youngest prime minister in Canadian history, following Joe Clark. Additionally, he is the first to be the offspring of a former holder of the position, being the eldest son of Pierre Trudeau.
7. Joe Biden - $400,000
- Full name: Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
- Date of birth: 20 November 1942
- Age: 81 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States
- Title: President
Being the leader of a superpower would easily make Joe Biden the highest-paid president in the world. He receives an alleged annual salary of $400,000. Biden is the 46th and current president of the United States. He is the oldest president in U.S. history and the first to have a female vice president (Kamala Harris).
6. Xavier Bettel - $414,027
- Full name: Xavier Bettel
- Date of birth: 3 March 1973
- Age: 51 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Luxembourg, Luxembourg
- Title: Prime Minister
Xavier Bettel has served as the Prime Minister of Luxembourg since December 2013. His annual salary is alleged to be $414,027. He previously served as the Mayor of Luxembourg City. Bettel is a member of the Democratic Party (DP).
5. Christopher Luxon - $493,655
- Full name: Christopher Mark Luxon
- Date of birth: 19 July 1970
- Age: 53 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Christchurch, New Zealand
- Title: Prime minister
Christopher Luxon is the 42nd prime minister of New Zealand. He previously served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Air New Zealand from 2012 to 2019. Christopher Luxon served as the leader of the opposition from 2021 to 2023. His annual salary is alleged to be $493,655.
4. Viola Amherd - $538,182
- Full name: Viola Patricia Amherd
- Date of birth: 7 June 1962
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Brig, Switzerland
- Title: President
President Viola Amherd of Switzerland earns an estimated salary of CHF 472,958 ($538,182) annually. This is the highest salary earned by any other head of government in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The OECD is an intergovernmental economic organization of the 36 highest-income economies.
3. Anthony Albanese - $586,950
- Full name: Anthony Norman Albanese
- Date of birth: 2 March 1963
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Sydney, Australia
- Title: Prime minister
When Anthony Albanese got into office in 2022, he received a 40% pay rise for his new role; hence, his annual salary jumped to $586,950. He has been the leader of the Australian Labor Party (ALP) since 2019.
2. John Lee - $690,000
- Full name: John Lee Ka-chiu
- Date of birth: 7 December 1957
- Age: 66 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: British Hong Kong
- Title: Chief executive
John Lee is second among the highest-paid government officials in the world. His annual salary is alleged to be $690,000. He served as the Deputy Commissioner of the Hong Kong Police Force from 2010 to 2012.
1. Lee Hsien Loong - $1.7 million
- Full name: Lee Hsien Loong
- Date of birth: 10 February 1952
- Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Colony of Singapore
- Title: Prime minister
Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, tops the list as the highest-paid prime minister in the world. His annual salary is alleged to be $1.7 million. Lee Hsien Loong is a member of the People's Action Party (PAP) and has been actively involved in Singaporean politics for many years.
Which country has the highest-paid politicians in the world?
As per the World Population Review, Singapore stands at the forefront among countries with the highest-paid politicians, closely followed by Hong Kong.
Who is the highest-paid president in the world?
The highest-paid president in the world is President Viola Amherd of Switzerland. She receives an annual salary of $538,182.
Who is the lowest-paid prime minister in the world?
Vietnam's Prime Minister, Phạm Minh Chính, is allegedly the world's lowest-paid leader, receiving a reported salary of only $8,000 annually.
Which government job has the highest salary?
High-ranking medical professionals in government service, particularly specialists like medical officers, earn the highest salaries.
Who is the highest-paid public servant?
In certain nations, the president, prime minister, or monarch earns the highest salary among public officials. In South Africa, the president holds the position of the highest-paid individual.
Which prime minister has the highest salary?
Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, is the highest-paid prime minister in the world. His annual salary is alleged to be $1.7 million.
This list of the highest-paid government leaders in the world gives you a glimpse of how much countries are willing to go to compensate their leaders. Some have been in power for decades, while others are months in.
Briefly.co.za compiled a list of the highest-paid lawyers in the world and their net worth. The importance of lawyers in the world cannot be overstated. These professionals prepare and file court files, among other roles.
The highest-paid lawyers in the world have an impressive record of winning cases. High-profile people are their clients. Some have also invested in law and non-law-related businesses.
Source: Briefly News