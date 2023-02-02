Top 21 highest-paid government leaders in the world as of 2024

It is assumed that the president of the country is supposed to be the highest paid, and this is one of the reasons why the position is highly contested. Even though that does not apply to every country, this list of the top 21 highest-paid government leaders in the world lets you in on how much these figures rack in annually.

Top highest-paid government leaders. Photo: Thierry Monasse, Fabrice Coffrini, Yan Dobronosov (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The list of the top 21 highest-paid government leaders in the world is based on the estimated annual earnings of these leaders. These leaders are consistently ranked highly based on their reported annual salaries. Leadership salaries can change; some countries might not publicly disclose exact figures.

Highest-paid government leaders: Top 21

Rank Name Country Title Salary 1 Lee Hsien Loong Singapore Prime Minister $1.7 million 2 John Lee Hong Kong Chief executive $690,000 3 Anthony Albanese Australia Prime Minister $586,950 4 Viola Amherd Switzerland President $538,182 5 Christopher Luxon New Zealand Prime Minister $493,655 6 Xavier Bettel Luxembourg Prime Minister $414,027 7 Joe Biden USA President $400,000 8 Justin Trudeau Canada Prime Minister $379,000 9 Michael D. Higgins Ireland President $361,412 10 Fumio Kishida Japan Prime Minister $351,307 11 Mohamed Ould Ghazouani Mauritania President $324,471 12 Sergio Mattarella Italy President $261,819 13 Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa President $246,215 14 Sauli Niinistö Finland President $236,561 15 Rishi Sunak United Kingdom Prime Minister $214,470 16 Karl Nehammer Austria Chancellor $208,565 17 Mark Rutte Netherlands Prime Minister $207,143 18 Emmanuel Macron France President $205,000 19 Yoon Suk Yeol South Korea President $192,898 20 Tsai Ing-wen Taiwan President $95,520 21 William Ruto Kenya President $10,140

Top 21 highest-paid government leaders in the world

Below are some of the government leaders with the highest salaries in the present day. Occupying diverse positions within the country, these leaders are acknowledged for their substantial annual incomes.

21. William Ruto - $10,140

Kenya's President, William Ruto, gave his address during the high-level segment session of the 6th United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi. Photo: Simon Maina

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto

William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto Date of birth: 21 December 1966

21 December 1966 Age: 57 years old (as of 2024)

57 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Kamagut, Kenya

Kamagut, Kenya Title: President

William Ruto is the fifth president of Kenya since 2022. He served as Kenya's first elected deputy president from 2012 to 2023. William Ruto served in various ministries in higher education, agriculture, and home affairs. His annual salary is alleged to be $10,140 (Ksh 1,440,000).

20. Tsai Ing-wen - $95,520

Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's president, during a campaign event in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Chan Long Hei

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tsai Ing-wen

Tsai Ing-wen Date of birth: 31 August 1956

31 August 1956 Age: 67 years old (as of 2024)

67 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Mackay Memorial Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan

Mackay Memorial Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan Title: President

Tsai Ing-wen is a Taiwanese politician and the current president of the Republic of China. She is among the top 20 highest-paid presidents in the world. She got into office in 2016, and her annual salary is estimated to be around $95,520. She receives an alleged monthly salary of NT$250,000 (about $7,960).

19. Yoon Suk Yeol - $192,898

President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during a press conference at Binnenhof in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Yoon Suk Yeol

Yoon Suk Yeol Date of birth: 18 December 1960

18 December 1960 Age: 63 years old (as of 2024)

63 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Yeonhui, Seoul, South Korea

Yeonhui, Seoul, South Korea Title: President

Yoon Suk Yeol, the 13th and current president of South Korea, got into office in 2022, and his annual salary is alleged to be $192,898. In January 2023, the South Korean cabinet approved a plan to freeze the annual salaries of top government officials, and the president will be among those affected.

18. Emmanuel Macron - $205,000

Emmanuel Macron at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo: Gabriel Kuchta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron

Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron Date of birth: 21 December 1977

21 December 1977 Age: 46 years old (as of 2024)

46 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Amiens, France

Amiens, France Title: President

Emmanuel Macron, the current French president, is one of the highest-paid government leaders in Europe. Emmanuel Macron allegedly earns $205,000 annually. He once served as Minister of Economics, Industry and Digital Affairs under President François Hollande.

17. Mark Rutte - $207,143

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, pictured at the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof. Photo: Tobias Hase/dpa Photo: Tobias Hase/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte Date of birth: 14 February 1967

14 February 1967 Age: 57 years old (as of 2024)

57 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: The Hague, Netherlands

The Hague, Netherlands Title: Prime Minister

Mark Rutte was the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. He has been in office since October 14, 2010, leading the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy. The Prime Minister's salary is alleged to be $207,143 (€189,210) per year. This includes 8% holiday pay and 8.3% end-of-year bonus.

16. Karl Nehammer - $208,565

Karl Nehammer, the federal canchellor of Austria, gives a speech at the European People's Party (EPP) annual congress in Bucharest, Romania. Photo: Andreea Campeanu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Karl Nehammer

Karl Nehammer Date of birth: 18 October 1972

18 October 1972 Age: 51 years old (as of 2024)

51 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Title: Chancellor

Karl Nehammer, the Chancellor of Austria, is one of the youngest heads of state. Karl allegedly earns $208,565 (2,132,748 kr) per annum, making him one of the highest-paid heads of state. He has served as Austria's Minister of the Interior and is a member of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP).

15. Rishi Sunak - $214,470

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech to business and construction representatives during a visit to Panattoni Park. Photo: Toby Melville

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak Date of birth: 12 May 1980

12 May 1980 Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)

43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Southampton General Hospital, Southampton, United Kingdom

Southampton General Hospital, Southampton, United Kingdom Title: Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is one of the highest-paid MPs in the world. His earnings are made up of two payments, his salary as the Prime Minister and an additional salary as an elected member of parliament. He is also entitled to an additional annual allowance. Cumulatively Rishi Sunak's salary is alleged to be $214,470 (£167,391) per annum.

14. Sauli Niinistö - $236,561

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto meets with Italian Prime Minister before their meeting at Palazzo Chigi in Rome, Italy. Photo: Antonio Masiello

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sauli Väinämö Niinistö

Sauli Väinämö Niinistö Date of birth: 24 August 1948

24 August 1948 Age: 75 years old (as of 2024)

75 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Salo, Finland

Salo, Finland Title: President

Finland's Sauli Niinistö is one of the highest-paid politicians in Europe. He took over as president in 2012 and earns an estimated salary of $236,561 ( €216,000) per annum. He has been the honorary president of the European People's Party (EPP) since 2002.

13. Cyril Ramaphosa - $246,215

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures prior to the press conference during the Chinese President Xi Jinping state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa Date of birth: 17 November 1952

17 November 1952 Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)

71 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Soweto, South Africa

Soweto, South Africa Title: President

Cyril Ramaphosa, the current South African president, is the highest-paid president in Africa. He took over the office in February 2018 after Jacob Zuma's resignation, and his annual salary is estimated to be $246,215 (R4.6 million). Cyril Ramaphosa is also a former anti-apartheid activist, trade union leader, and businessman.

12. Sergio Mattarella - $261,819

Sergio Mattarella is meeting with the Italian men's national tennis team, the winners of the 2023 Davis Cup, at the Palazzo del Quirinale in Rome, Italy. Photo: Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sergio Mattarella

Sergio Mattarella Date of birth: 23 July 1941

23 July 1941 Age: 82 years old (as of 2024)

82 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Title: President

Italy's Sergio Mattarella is the highest-paid politician from Italy. He took over the office in 2015 and earns an alleged annual salary of $261819 (€239,000). Sergio has received many national honours like the Head of Military Order, Head of Italian Republic, Star of Italy, and Merit for labor.

11. Mohamed Ould Ghazouani - $324,471

President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 High Level Segment meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mohamed Ould Cheikh Mohamed Ahmed Ould Ghazouani,

Mohamed Ould Cheikh Mohamed Ahmed Ould Ghazouani, Date of birth: 31 December 1956

31 December 1956 Age: 67 years old (as of 2024)

67 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Boumdeid, Mauritania

Boumdeid, Mauritania Title: President

Mohamed Ould Ghazouani is the 9th President of Mauritania from 1 August 2019. Since February 2024, he has served as Chairperson of the African Union. Ould Ghazouani served as General Director of National Security and former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Mauritania. Mohamed Ould earns an alleged annual salary of $324,471.

10. Fumio Kishida - $351,307

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida appears the Lower House Deliberative Council on Political Ethics in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: The Asahi Shimbun

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Fumio Kishida

Fumio Kishida Date of birth: 29 July 1957

29 July 1957 Age: 66 years old (as of 2024)

66 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan

Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan Title: Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, is among the top 10 highest-paid government officials. He took over the office in 2021. He receives an estimated annual salary of $351,307. He previously served as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2012 to 2017 and as acting Minister of Defense in 2017.

9. Michael D. Higgins - $361,412

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins before the UEFA Women's Nations League B match between Republic of Ireland and Albania at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Daniel Higgins

Michael Daniel Higgins Date of birth: 18 April 1941

18 April 1941 Age: 82 years old (as of 2024)

82 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Limerick, Ireland

Limerick, Ireland Title: President

Michael D Higgins has served as the 9th president of Ireland since 2011. His estimated annual salary is $361,412 (€330,000), making him one of the top 10 highest-paid presidents in the world. Higgins has dedicated his efforts to tackling matters related to justice, social equality, social inclusion, anti-sectarianism, anti-racism, and reconciliation.

8. Justin Trudeau - $379,000

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau speaks during joint press conference with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni. Photo: Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Justin Pierre James Trudeau

Justin Pierre James Trudeau Date of birth: 25 December 1971

25 December 1971 Age: 52 years old (as of 2024)

52 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ottawa, Canada

Ottawa, Canada Title: Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau is the Canadian Prime Minister and the member of parliament for Papineau. He earns an estimated annual salary of approximately $379,000. Trudeau holds the distinction of being the second-youngest prime minister in Canadian history, following Joe Clark. Additionally, he is the first to be the offspring of a former holder of the position, being the eldest son of Pierre Trudeau.

7. Joe Biden - $400,000

US President Joe Biden, during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington. Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Date of birth: 20 November 1942

20 November 1942 Age: 81 years old (as of 2024)

81 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States

Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States Title: President

Being the leader of a superpower would easily make Joe Biden the highest-paid president in the world. He receives an alleged annual salary of $400,000. Biden is the 46th and current president of the United States. He is the oldest president in U.S. history and the first to have a female vice president (Kamala Harris).

6. Xavier Bettel - $414,027

Luxembourg Minister of Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel speaks to the media in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Janine Schmitz/Photothek

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Xavier Bettel

Xavier Bettel Date of birth: 3 March 1973

3 March 1973 Age: 51 years old (as of 2024)

51 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Luxembourg, Luxembourg Title: Prime Minister

Xavier Bettel has served as the Prime Minister of Luxembourg since December 2013. His annual salary is alleged to be $414,027. He previously served as the Mayor of Luxembourg City. Bettel is a member of the Democratic Party (DP).

5. Christopher Luxon - $493,655

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon reacts as he speaks during a press conference in Sydney. Photo: David Gray

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Mark Luxon

Christopher Mark Luxon Date of birth: 19 July 1970

19 July 1970 Age: 53 years old (as of 2024)

53 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Christchurch, New Zealand

Christchurch, New Zealand Title: Prime minister

Christopher Luxon is the 42nd prime minister of New Zealand. He previously served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Air New Zealand from 2012 to 2019. Christopher Luxon served as the leader of the opposition from 2021 to 2023. His annual salary is alleged to be $493,655.

4. Viola Amherd - $538,182

Viola Amherd, Switzerland's president, delivers a special address on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Stefan Wermuth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Viola Patricia Amherd

Viola Patricia Amherd Date of birth: 7 June 1962

7 June 1962 Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)

61 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Brig, Switzerland

Brig, Switzerland Title: President

President Viola Amherd of Switzerland earns an estimated salary of CHF 472,958 ($538,182) annually. This is the highest salary earned by any other head of government in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The OECD is an intergovernmental economic organization of the 36 highest-income economies.

3. Anthony Albanese - $586,950

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at a joint media statement with Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone during the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit. Photo: Asanka Ratnayake

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Anthony Norman Albanese

Anthony Norman Albanese Date of birth: 2 March 1963

2 March 1963 Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)

61 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Title: Prime minister

When Anthony Albanese got into office in 2022, he received a 40% pay rise for his new role; hence, his annual salary jumped to $586,950. He has been the leader of the Australian Labor Party (ALP) since 2019.

2. John Lee - $690,000

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu speaks to the media ahead of an Executive Council meeting in Hong Kong, China. Photo: Li Zhihua/China News Service

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John Lee Ka-chiu

John Lee Ka-chiu Date of birth: 7 December 1957

7 December 1957 Age: 66 years old (as of 2024)

66 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: British Hong Kong

British Hong Kong Title: Chief executive

John Lee is second among the highest-paid government officials in the world. His annual salary is alleged to be $690,000. He served as the Deputy Commissioner of the Hong Kong Police Force from 2010 to 2012.

1. Lee Hsien Loong - $1.7 million

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at a news conference during the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Asanka Ratnayake

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lee Hsien Loong

Lee Hsien Loong Date of birth: 10 February 1952

10 February 1952 Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)

72 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Colony of Singapore

Colony of Singapore Title: Prime minister

Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, tops the list as the highest-paid prime minister in the world. His annual salary is alleged to be $1.7 million. Lee Hsien Loong is a member of the People's Action Party (PAP) and has been actively involved in Singaporean politics for many years.

Which country has the highest-paid politicians in the world?

As per the World Population Review, Singapore stands at the forefront among countries with the highest-paid politicians, closely followed by Hong Kong.

Who is the highest-paid president in the world?

The highest-paid president in the world is President Viola Amherd of Switzerland. She receives an annual salary of $538,182.

Who is the lowest-paid prime minister in the world?

Vietnam's Prime Minister, Phạm Minh Chính, is allegedly the world's lowest-paid leader, receiving a reported salary of only $8,000 annually.

Which government job has the highest salary?

High-ranking medical professionals in government service, particularly specialists like medical officers, earn the highest salaries.

Who is the highest-paid public servant?

In certain nations, the president, prime minister, or monarch earns the highest salary among public officials. In South Africa, the president holds the position of the highest-paid individual.

Which prime minister has the highest salary?

Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, is the highest-paid prime minister in the world. His annual salary is alleged to be $1.7 million.

This list of the highest-paid government leaders in the world gives you a glimpse of how much countries are willing to go to compensate their leaders. Some have been in power for decades, while others are months in.

Briefly.co.za compiled a list of the highest-paid lawyers in the world and their net worth. The importance of lawyers in the world cannot be overstated. These professionals prepare and file court files, among other roles.

The highest-paid lawyers in the world have an impressive record of winning cases. High-profile people are their clients. Some have also invested in law and non-law-related businesses.

Source: Briefly News