Global site navigation

Top 21 highest-paid government leaders in the world as of 2024
Top Lists

Top 21 highest-paid government leaders in the world as of 2024

by  Priscillah Mueni Adrianna Simwa

It is assumed that the president of the country is supposed to be the highest paid, and this is one of the reasons why the position is highly contested. Even though that does not apply to every country, this list of the top 21 highest-paid government leaders in the world lets you in on how much these figures rack in annually.

Government leaders (from L-R) Lee Hsien Loong, Viola Amherd and Cyril Ramaphosa
Top highest-paid government leaders. Photo: Thierry Monasse, Fabrice Coffrini, Yan Dobronosov (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The list of the top 21 highest-paid government leaders in the world is based on the estimated annual earnings of these leaders. These leaders are consistently ranked highly based on their reported annual salaries. Leadership salaries can change; some countries might not publicly disclose exact figures.

Highest-paid government leaders: Top 21

Rank NameCountryTitleSalary
1Lee Hsien Loong SingaporePrime Minister$1.7 million
2John LeeHong KongChief executive$690,000
3Anthony AlbaneseAustraliaPrime Minister$586,950
4Viola AmherdSwitzerlandPresident$538,182
5Christopher LuxonNew ZealandPrime Minister$493,655
6Xavier BettelLuxembourgPrime Minister $414,027
7Joe BidenUSAPresident$400,000
8Justin Trudeau CanadaPrime Minister$379,000
9Michael D. HigginsIrelandPresident$361,412
10Fumio KishidaJapanPrime Minister$351,307
11Mohamed Ould GhazouaniMauritaniaPresident$324,471
12Sergio MattarellaItalyPresident$261,819
13Cyril RamaphosaSouth AfricaPresident$246,215
14Sauli Niinistö FinlandPresident$236,561
15Rishi SunakUnited KingdomPrime Minister$214,470
16Karl NehammerAustriaChancellor $208,565
17Mark RutteNetherlandsPrime Minister$207,143
18Emmanuel MacronFrancePresident$205,000
19Yoon Suk YeolSouth KoreaPresident$192,898
20Tsai Ing-wenTaiwanPresident$95,520
21 William RutoKenyaPresident$10,140

Read also

6ix9ine's net worth: How rich is the rapper today?

Top 21 highest-paid government leaders in the world

Below are some of the government leaders with the highest salaries in the present day. Occupying diverse positions within the country, these leaders are acknowledged for their substantial annual incomes.

21. William Ruto - $10,140

Kenya's President William Ruto, gives his address during the 6th United Nations Environment Assembly
Kenya's President, William Ruto, gave his address during the high-level segment session of the 6th United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi. Photo: Simon Maina
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto
  • Date of birth: 21 December 1966
  • Age: 57 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Kamagut, Kenya
  • Title: President

William Ruto is the fifth president of Kenya since 2022. He served as Kenya's first elected deputy president from 2012 to 2023. William Ruto served in various ministries in higher education, agriculture, and home affairs. His annual salary is alleged to be $10,140 (Ksh 1,440,000).

20. Tsai Ing-wen - $95,520

Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's president
Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's president, during a campaign event in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Chan Long Hei
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Tsai Ing-wen
  • Date of birth: 31 August 1956
  • Age: 67 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Mackay Memorial Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan
  • Title: President

Read also

R2.3M bribe allegation emerges against Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Tsai Ing-wen is a Taiwanese politician and the current president of the Republic of China. She is among the top 20 highest-paid presidents in the world. She got into office in 2016, and her annual salary is estimated to be around $95,520. She receives an alleged monthly salary of NT$250,000 (about $7,960).

19. Yoon Suk Yeol - $192,898

President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol
President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during a press conference at Binnenhof in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Date of birth: 18 December 1960
  • Age: 63 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Yeonhui, Seoul, South Korea
  • Title: President

Yoon Suk Yeol, the 13th and current president of South Korea, got into office in 2022, and his annual salary is alleged to be $192,898. In January 2023, the South Korean cabinet approved a plan to freeze the annual salaries of top government officials, and the president will be among those affected.

18. Emmanuel Macron - $205,000

Read also

Alleged Eastern Cape cash-in-transit kingpin killed in deadly shootout by KZN police

President Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo: Gabriel Kuchta
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron
  • Date of birth: 21 December 1977
  • Age: 46 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Amiens, France
  • Title: President

Emmanuel Macron, the current French president, is one of the highest-paid government leaders in Europe. Emmanuel Macron allegedly earns $205,000 annually. He once served as Minister of Economics, Industry and Digital Affairs under President François Hollande.

17. Mark Rutte - $207,143

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands
Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, pictured at the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof. Photo: Tobias Hase/dpa Photo: Tobias Hase/picture alliance
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Mark Rutte
  • Date of birth: 14 February 1967
  • Age: 57 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: The Hague, Netherlands
  • Title: Prime Minister

Mark Rutte was the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. He has been in office since October 14, 2010, leading the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy. The Prime Minister's salary is alleged to be $207,143 (€189,210) per year. This includes 8% holiday pay and 8.3% end-of-year bonus.

Read also

TVET colleges celebrate the launch of new artisan academy in Bloemfontein

16. Karl Nehammer - $208,565

Karl Nehammer, the federal canchellor of Austria, gives a speech
Karl Nehammer, the federal canchellor of Austria, gives a speech at the European People's Party (EPP) annual congress in Bucharest, Romania. Photo: Andreea Campeanu
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Karl Nehammer
  • Date of birth: 18 October 1972
  • Age: 51 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Vienna, Austria
  • Title: Chancellor

Karl Nehammer, the Chancellor of Austria, is one of the youngest heads of state. Karl allegedly earns $208,565 (2,132,748 kr) per annum, making him one of the highest-paid heads of state. He has served as Austria's Minister of the Interior and is a member of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP).

15. Rishi Sunak - $214,470

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech to business and construction representatives during a visit to Panattoni Park. Photo: Toby Melville
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Rishi Sunak
  • Date of birth: 12 May 1980
  • Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Southampton General Hospital, Southampton, United Kingdom
  • Title: Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is one of the highest-paid MPs in the world. His earnings are made up of two payments, his salary as the Prime Minister and an additional salary as an elected member of parliament. He is also entitled to an additional annual allowance. Cumulatively Rishi Sunak's salary is alleged to be $214,470 (£167,391) per annum.

Read also

Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula unilaterally increases Parliament Secretary's salary

14. Sauli Niinistö - $236,561

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto meets with Italian Prime Minister
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto meets with Italian Prime Minister before their meeting at Palazzo Chigi in Rome, Italy. Photo: Antonio Masiello
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sauli Väinämö Niinistö
  • Date of birth: 24 August 1948
  • Age: 75 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Salo, Finland
  • Title: President

Finland's Sauli Niinistö is one of the highest-paid politicians in Europe. He took over as president in 2012 and earns an estimated salary of $236,561 ( €216,000) per annum. He has been the honorary president of the European People's Party (EPP) since 2002.

13. Cyril Ramaphosa - $246,215

President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures prior to the press conference during the Chinese President Xi Jinping state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Photo: Phill Magakoe
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa
  • Date of birth: 17 November 1952
  • Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Soweto, South Africa
  • Title: President

Cyril Ramaphosa, the current South African president, is the highest-paid president in Africa. He took over the office in February 2018 after Jacob Zuma's resignation, and his annual salary is estimated to be $246,215 (R4.6 million). Cyril Ramaphosa is also a former anti-apartheid activist, trade union leader, and businessman.

Read also

The truth about Don Lemon's first wife: who is Stephanie Ortiz?

12. Sergio Mattarella - $261,819

Sergio Mattarella is meeting with the Italian men's national tennis team
Sergio Mattarella is meeting with the Italian men's national tennis team, the winners of the 2023 Davis Cup, at the Palazzo del Quirinale in Rome, Italy. Photo: Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sergio Mattarella
  • Date of birth: 23 July 1941
  • Age: 82 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Palermo, Italy
  • Title: President

Italy's Sergio Mattarella is the highest-paid politician from Italy. He took over the office in 2015 and earns an alleged annual salary of $261819 (€239,000). Sergio has received many national honours like the Head of Military Order, Head of Italian Republic, Star of Italy, and Merit for labor.

11. Mohamed Ould Ghazouani - $324,471

President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani during the United Nations Climate Change Conference
President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 High Level Segment meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Mohamed Ould Cheikh Mohamed Ahmed Ould Ghazouani,
  • Date of birth: 31 December 1956
  • Age: 67 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Boumdeid, Mauritania
  • Title: President

Mohamed Ould Ghazouani is the 9th President of Mauritania from 1 August 2019. Since February 2024, he has served as Chairperson of the African Union. Ould Ghazouani served as General Director of National Security and former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Mauritania. Mohamed Ould earns an alleged annual salary of $324,471.

Read also

Top 30 most expensive watches in the world in 2024

10. Fumio Kishida - $351,307

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida appears the Lower House
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida appears the Lower House Deliberative Council on Political Ethics in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: The Asahi Shimbun
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Fumio Kishida
  • Date of birth: 29 July 1957
  • Age: 66 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan
  • Title: Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, is among the top 10 highest-paid government officials. He took over the office in 2021. He receives an estimated annual salary of $351,307. He previously served as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2012 to 2017 and as acting Minister of Defense in 2017.

9. Michael D. Higgins - $361,412

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins
President of Ireland Michael D Higgins before the UEFA Women's Nations League B match between Republic of Ireland and Albania at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Michael Daniel Higgins
  • Date of birth: 18 April 1941
  • Age: 82 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Limerick, Ireland
  • Title: President

Michael D Higgins has served as the 9th president of Ireland since 2011. His estimated annual salary is $361,412 (€330,000), making him one of the top 10 highest-paid presidents in the world. Higgins has dedicated his efforts to tackling matters related to justice, social equality, social inclusion, anti-sectarianism, anti-racism, and reconciliation.

Read also

Andrew Tate's kids: does he have 10 to 12 children?

8. Justin Trudeau - $379,000

Justin Trudeau speaks during joint press conference
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau speaks during joint press conference with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni. Photo: Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Justin Pierre James Trudeau
  • Date of birth: 25 December 1971
  • Age: 52 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Ottawa, Canada
  • Title: Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau is the Canadian Prime Minister and the member of parliament for Papineau. He earns an estimated annual salary of approximately $379,000. Trudeau holds the distinction of being the second-youngest prime minister in Canadian history, following Joe Clark. Additionally, he is the first to be the offspring of a former holder of the position, being the eldest son of Pierre Trudeau.

7. Joe Biden - $400,000

Joe Biden, during a State of the Union
US President Joe Biden, during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington. Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
  • Date of birth: 20 November 1942
  • Age: 81 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States
  • Title: President

Being the leader of a superpower would easily make Joe Biden the highest-paid president in the world. He receives an alleged annual salary of $400,000. Biden is the 46th and current president of the United States. He is the oldest president in U.S. history and the first to have a female vice president (Kamala Harris).

Read also

What is OJ Simpson’s net worth today, and how did he lose it all?

6. Xavier Bettel - $414,027

Luxembourg Minister of Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel
Luxembourg Minister of Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel speaks to the media in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Janine Schmitz/Photothek
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Xavier Bettel
  • Date of birth: 3 March 1973
  • Age: 51 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Luxembourg, Luxembourg
  • Title: Prime Minister

Xavier Bettel has served as the Prime Minister of Luxembourg since December 2013. His annual salary is alleged to be $414,027. He previously served as the Mayor of Luxembourg City. Bettel is a member of the Democratic Party (DP).

5. Christopher Luxon - $493,655

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon
New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon reacts as he speaks during a press conference in Sydney. Photo: David Gray
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Mark Luxon
  • Date of birth: 19 July 1970
  • Age: 53 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Christchurch, New Zealand
  • Title: Prime minister

Christopher Luxon is the 42nd prime minister of New Zealand. He previously served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Air New Zealand from 2012 to 2019. Christopher Luxon served as the leader of the opposition from 2021 to 2023. His annual salary is alleged to be $493,655.

Read also

15 lowest-paid NBA players of all time and how much they make

4. Viola Amherd - $538,182

Viola Amherd delivers a special address on the opening day of the World Economic Forum
Viola Amherd, Switzerland's president, delivers a special address on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Stefan Wermuth
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Viola Patricia Amherd
  • Date of birth: 7 June 1962
  • Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Brig, Switzerland
  • Title: President

President Viola Amherd of Switzerland earns an estimated salary of CHF 472,958 ($538,182) annually. This is the highest salary earned by any other head of government in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The OECD is an intergovernmental economic organization of the 36 highest-income economies.

3. Anthony Albanese - $586,950

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at a joint media statement
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at a joint media statement with Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone during the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit. Photo: Asanka Ratnayake
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Anthony Norman Albanese
  • Date of birth: 2 March 1963
  • Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Sydney, Australia
  • Title: Prime minister

When Anthony Albanese got into office in 2022, he received a 40% pay rise for his new role; hence, his annual salary jumped to $586,950. He has been the leader of the Australian Labor Party (ALP) since 2019.

Read also

Jack Doherty's net worth: a look at the YouTube star's fortune

2. John Lee - $690,000

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu speaking
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu speaks to the media ahead of an Executive Council meeting in Hong Kong, China. Photo: Li Zhihua/China News Service
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: John Lee Ka-chiu
  • Date of birth: 7 December 1957
  • Age: 66 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: British Hong Kong
  • Title: Chief executive

John Lee is second among the highest-paid government officials in the world. His annual salary is alleged to be $690,000. He served as the Deputy Commissioner of the Hong Kong Police Force from 2010 to 2012.

1. Lee Hsien Loong - $1.7 million

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at a news conference
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at a news conference during the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Asanka Ratnayake
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Lee Hsien Loong
  • Date of birth: 10 February 1952
  • Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Colony of Singapore
  • Title: Prime minister

Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, tops the list as the highest-paid prime minister in the world. His annual salary is alleged to be $1.7 million. Lee Hsien Loong is a member of the People's Action Party (PAP) and has been actively involved in Singaporean politics for many years.

Read also

Top 20 best hip-hop producers of all time and their earnings

Which country has the highest-paid politicians in the world?

As per the World Population Review, Singapore stands at the forefront among countries with the highest-paid politicians, closely followed by Hong Kong.

Who is the highest-paid president in the world?

The highest-paid president in the world is President Viola Amherd of Switzerland. She receives an annual salary of $538,182.

Who is the lowest-paid prime minister in the world?

Vietnam's Prime Minister, Phạm Minh Chính, is allegedly the world's lowest-paid leader, receiving a reported salary of only $8,000 annually.

Which government job has the highest salary?

High-ranking medical professionals in government service, particularly specialists like medical officers, earn the highest salaries.

Who is the highest-paid public servant?

In certain nations, the president, prime minister, or monarch earns the highest salary among public officials. In South Africa, the president holds the position of the highest-paid individual.

Which prime minister has the highest salary?

Read also

All of Kurt Warner's children: How many does he have?

Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, is the highest-paid prime minister in the world. His annual salary is alleged to be $1.7 million.

This list of the highest-paid government leaders in the world gives you a glimpse of how much countries are willing to go to compensate their leaders. Some have been in power for decades, while others are months in.

Briefly.co.za compiled a list of the highest-paid lawyers in the world and their net worth. The importance of lawyers in the world cannot be overstated. These professionals prepare and file court files, among other roles.

The highest-paid lawyers in the world have an impressive record of winning cases. High-profile people are their clients. Some have also invested in law and non-law-related businesses.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel