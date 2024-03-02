KwaZulu-Natal police have successfully tracked and killed an alleged cash-in-transit mastermind from the Eastern Cape

The suspect is thought to have eluded authorities for months before being located in Hibberdene on the South Coast last Friday

South Africa has reportedly seen an over 8% year-on-year increase in cash-in-transit robberies from January to September 2023

KZN police kill Eastern Cape man believed to be the mastermind of CIT robberies. Images: @Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - A suspected mastermind of cash-in-transit heists from the Eastern Cape was killed in a shootout with KwaZulu-Natal police officers.

According to ENCA, the man had been evading authorities for months, he was later traced to a housing complex in Hibberdene on the South Coast.

The alleged kingpin was involved in a shootout with SAPS, including the DPCI anti-gang unit, tracking team, PMB K9, Mayville Crime Prevention, Newlands detectives, and Magma Security and Investigations. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Netizens praise KZN cops

People throughout the country have praised police from KwaZulu-Natal for doing such a great job of apprehending wanted criminals. Cash-in-transit robberies have been on the rise in the country.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@BaloyiLeonard said:

"If it were possible, KZN police could be deployed to the whole country."

@sbo_nelou commented:

"This constant praise of Gen Mkhwanazi will put his life in danger, just let him and his team cook in peace."

@Constitution_94 shared:

"Minus one criminal!! One criminal a day. This country is being cleaned.We are indebted to KZN Police for not playing marbles with thugs."

@GuguStatu joked:

"Where's that KZN officer? "One less problem." I need him right now."

@karabogiftsambo praised:

"6 bodies this week last week it was 5! Nah talk about KZN being led by a true commander and teams who don’t tolerate crime! especially if criminals think they’ll open fire against SAPS."

7 cash-in-transit robbers pull off a heist in Tembisa

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a cash-in-transit heist in Tembisa has prompted the deployment of additional police resources to the crime-ridden area.

Seven armed suspects opened fire at the G4S van and used explosives to access the money inside.

The brazen incident spooked South Africans as it appears to many that criminals are becoming fearless.

