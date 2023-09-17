A cash-in-transit heist in Tembisa has prompted the deployment of additional police resources to the crime-ridden area

Seven armed suspects opened fire at the G4S van and used explosives to access the money inside

The brazen incident spooked South Africans as it appears to many that criminals are becoming fearless

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A cash-in-transit vehicle was robbed in Tembisa. Image: @VehicleTrackerz

Source: Twitter

TEMBISA - South Africans are in disbelief as the police in Gauteng deployed extra resources to the Tembisa area, in the aftermath of a daring cash-in-transit robbery.

CIT heist shakes Tembisa

According to authorities, the shocking incident unfolded on Monjane Street as a white Mercedes-Benz collided with a G4S cash van last Friday.

The seven assailants opened fire on the van, reported SABCNews. Athlenda Mathe, the national police spokesperson, said that the culprits forced the guards out of the vehicle, seized a firearm, and used explosives to gain access.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mathe added that a manhunt has been launched for a minimum of seven suspects who made off with an undisclosed sum of money.

Police seek public's help

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and as of now, no arrests have been made. The police urged anyone with information regarding to this heist to contact the authorities.

SA worried about rampant crime

The level of unchecked criminal activities in the country has citizens concerned and they expressed their frustration online.

Mlamli Mpi mentioned:

"Eshee means that the professional criminals have advanced skills more than anyone else to take cash as they planned."

Lindokuhle Shabangu posted:

"They wait for criminals to take the money then deploy more cops to investigate."

Mzoxolo April wrote:

"It is tough to run a business in this country criminals are the real government."

Oscar Hanai suggested:

"They must start using airlift transportation of money, a helicopter."

Lemo KG Mat commented:

"In Soweto they robbed a mall which is near a police station so criminals are always 1- 0 police."

18 Limpopo CIT heist suspects killed, SA floored as SAPS make breakthrough with crime syndicate after 9 months

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a cash-in-transit heist plan was interrupted by police. The authorities received information about a planned heist, and they took swift action in Makhado.

Many South Africans were impressed by SAPS' diligent work. People commented and shared their two cents about how hard the police service has been working to capture these suspects.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News