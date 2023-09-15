A Rustenburg businessman, Ben Gumbi, was murdered in August 2023, and now the police have made headway with his case

Ben Gumbi's passing came after he was in an alleged clash over a piece of land next to Sun City

Online users commented on the work that the police have done in finding the criminals who murdered Ben Gumbi.

EKURHULENI- Businessman Ben Gumbi was shot dead, and SAPS have made some progress with his case. The Northwest police spokesperson, Brig Sabata Mokgwabone, gave South Africans an update regarding a suspect in the murder.

SAPS arrested the killer of a Rusternurg businessman, and some applauded the police work. Image: The Times/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Online users shared their thoughts about the work that police officers have done. Netizens were divided, as some commented, complementing the South African police force.

Rustenburg businessman's suspected murderer caught

One of the alleged killers who targeted a businessman, Ben Gumbi, got caught. According to Sowetan LIVE, Brig Sabata Mokgwabone, the Northwest Police Spokesperson, explained that the police made an arrest on 12 September 2023.

How did SAPS catch suspected murderer?

According to the Northwest SAPS spokesperson, Brig Sabata Mokgwabone, police officers who were part of a team established after Ben Gumbis' murder arrested the suspect.

The suspect already had a different armed robbery charge for which he appeared in court and was arrested for Ben Gumbi's murder. The police spokesperson explained that the suspect was in Court in Germiston made his first appearance on 14 September, and is due for another on 19 September.

South Africans react to arrest of suspect

Many people commented that they thought the South African police did a good job. Other netizens discussed how the country is riddled with crime in a post on Facebook.

Joe Nathi said:

"This country will never be right under the justice led by the ANC. The suspect will be out of jail soon."

Ralesu Molefe wrote:

"Well done, officers. Keep up the good work, nevermind the circumstances."

Godfrey Mbhiza commented:

"I hope he gets sentenced this year."

Collen Mehlomakulu was upset:

"All these murders are repeat offenders."

Tuwani Calvin Muluvhu argued:

"Please bring back rope, otherwise, they won't stop knowing they are living large in prison."

David Sebulele applauded SAPS:

"Well done Team."

Thuma Mina added:

"Good news sebenzani maphoyisa sebenzani."

