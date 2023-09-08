Three alleged criminals in Mpumalanga were arrested after boldly parking a stolen Toyota Hilux at the Witbank Police Station

The arrested men face charges related to possession of a hijacked vehicle and could face additional charges pending further investigation

South Africans believe the alleged criminals were so brazen because they were in cahoots with a police officer

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

EMALAHLENI - Three alleged criminals were too confident for their own good and were arrested after parking a hijacked car at a police station.

Three brazen criminals were arrested after parking a hijacked vehicle at a Mpumalanga police station. Images: SAPS & Stock Photo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The men arrived at the Witbank Police Station in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga and parked a stolen Toyota Hilux in front of the station.

Hijacked car from Gauteng appears in Mpumlanga

According to the SAPS website, three men aged between 32 and 47 entered the police station and parked the wanted bakkie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A police officer working at the community service centre (CSC)r noticed the Toyota Hilux and began to get suspicious,

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdluli said the police officer moved closer to the car, but the driver got spooked and ran away, leaving the car behind.

The other two occupants were arrested after police established that the car was hijacked in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, in November last year.

According to TimesLIVE, the driver of the hijacked vehicle later returned to the police station, but the police were ready for him, and he was also arrested. The driver seemingly had hopes of getting the vehicle back.

The three men were charged with being in possession of a hijacked vehicle and may face more charges following an investigation.

South Africans amused by the arrest

Stanley Stanza Mabela said:

"It's because their boss works at that police station."

Simphiwe Mtambo said:

"They work with that police station, and that's how they operate. Nabbing them only and not their cop friends only ensures that the cycle never ends..."

Shontelle Nkwane commented:

"Stupidity "

Senzo Inno Mgoduka said:

"Such a nerve from the fellas."

Peggy Mokoena said:

"South Africa is just a horror movie ."

Mjapan Kabini KaMahlangu commented:

"The owner has strong muthi straight."

Mogomotsi Masege said:

"It must have started as a bet."

Criminals in South Africa using 3 new hijacking trends

Briefly News previously reported that criminals in South Africa have found new ways to cheat motorists of their vehicles.

Bobby Petkov, the Group CEO of Mit-Mak Motors, warned that hijackers have started to use three new methods to hijack unsuspecting motorists.

According to Petkov, hijackers have developed three new trends to hijack cars from motorists. These include the drive-thru hijacking method, which involves two vehicles trapping a motorist in the drive-thru queue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News