A popular Twitter user posted a clip on Twitter of a cash-in-transit van being hijacked under a hail of bullets

The clip showed the van reversing in a desperate attempt to get away and knocking over a make-shift stall in the process

Tweeps were disturbed by the video and voiced out their disapproval while others tried to justify what must have let to the criminal's actions

Daniel Marven posted a video clip of a CIT that was caught on camera. The scene of the crime was violent enough to shake Saffas to the core.

Sharing the location where the crime took place, Daniel captioned his post:

"Soshanguve does it again."

A video showing a money heist in progress shook South Africans online and a discussion ensued. Image: @danielmarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were livid at the what they had witnessed. Many called for justice and condemned the crime while other justified the criminals' actions. Some peeps who witnessed the heist live shared their cellphone clips.

@Thabang62347322 said:

"Real man do what they have to do, some wear suits in parliament and some wear casual and carry guns. S.A it's jungle eat or be eaten ."

A witness, @Thabang62347322 came forward:

@lindanintshoba1 mused:

"lomsebenzi okugada lemali is very risk ,kumele uvele usarende if ingaphezu kwenu (This is a risky job. If you find yourself in this situation, it's best to just surrender.)"

@MathumetseMj asked with concern:

An annoyed @DjKabaza said:

"These guys are heartless man how do u make it rain like that on other human beings fok man."

Source: Briefly News