A woman shared a video of herself on social media cuddling with lion cubs before their bedtime

She revealed that the lion cubs' mother had died, and she had to sleep with them for months to provide them with protection

Internet users rushed to the comment section to share they were jealous and raised their concerns about the woman's safety

A woman showed no signs of fear when she cuddled with the lion cubs. Images: @freyaaspinall/Instagram, Mauritz Janeke / 500px/Getty Images

A young lady had no problem cuddling with lion cubs after the passing of their mother.

Model and internet personality Freya Air Aspinall shared on social media that she had to sleep with the cubs, Zemo and Zala, for five months following the tragic event.

In her video shared on TikTok, the animal enthusiast said:

"I had to hand-raise them and became their honourary mother figure. We are sending these lions to Africa where they belong."

Clearly stating that the lion cubs were not pets, Freya added:

"We actually hate zoos. I'm in this position because we have an animal sanctuary where we rescue animals and send them back to the wild. And yes, these cubs can go back to Africa. We have done it before successfully."

Watch the video below:

On Instagram, Freya provided more information about the deceased mother and the cubs' living situation:

"Zemo and Zala's mother died of a uterus infection three days after giving birth... For the first few months, as they would in the wild, they would be sleeping with their mother and not allowed outdoors because of the risk of catching an infection or disease."

Freya added:

"In the wild, they would probably be hidden underground in a hole to protect themselves from predators for the first few months. Now, they are somtimes living outside. I will even go and stay outside with them!"

Internet users react to the woman cuddling the lion cubs

It came as no surprise that TikTokkers filled the comment section with concerns over the woman's safety. However, there were also a few people who did not find the interaction alarming.

@actuallyjacobparks said to Freya:

"The amount of trust you have to put in the lion to not take your face off at a random point in the night is absolutely crazy."

@mxdixa___ put themselves in the lions' shoes and wrote:

"Bro, if I was that lion, I’m not going back into the wild. I’m staying for cuddles. Are you joking?"

Finding cuteness in the cuddles, @funeralparlorbazaar also asked:

"This is so precious! I've always loved lions and tigers! But do you ever get scared of them getting violent with you?"

Adding humour to the comment section, @leethe4th said:

"Ma'am, there's a lion next to you."

