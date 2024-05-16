South African Woman's Hilarious Driving Lesson Fail Goes Viral in a TikTok Video
- One woman took to social media to show off her driving lesson, which did not go well in a clip
- The footage gained a massive attraction online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted to the stunner's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
A video of a South African woman driving lesson amused many people in Mzansi, and the clip went viral online.
Woman shows off her driving lesson mishap
TikTok user @olonaqongqo_03 shared a glimpse of her driving lesson, which is not going well. The young lady uploaded a clip on the video platform where she can be seen driving. As she was driving, she hit something, which roughly moved the car. She was instructed to rest; however, she had a bit of a challenge, but @olonaqongqo_03 did not give up as she got herself together and began smoothly driving yet again.
@olonaqongqo_03's video captured the attention of many people online, gathering over 34K views and thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
TikTokkers were in laughter
The lady's clip entertained many people as they rushed to the comments section with laughter while others expressed their thoughts.
Shaynolene encouraged the woman, saying:
"No, guys, please, we've all been here. In fact, I think I'm also still here. Don't worry, gel."
User2000 added:
"The way I almost flew out my phone screen ndiyadlala you did good."
Anele Sox said:
"Once I heard that vrooooom, I knew ba its chaai."
Qayiya Xakwe commented:
"I'm jumping in fear, and I'm not even in the car."
Usiburuke expressed:
"The wipers, the vrooom lol we’ve all been there, I believe in you!"
Woman's wild first-time driving lesson has SA laughing
Briefly News previously reported that a lady passed her learner's licence and went to take driving lessons. She was captured in a TikTok video during her first lesson, and 20 seconds later, she broke down because of nerves.
In the clip she uploaded, @sa_mooose can be seen in the driver's seat getting ready to start the car. Her instructor is in the passenger seat.
