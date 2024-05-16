One woman took to social media to show off her driving lesson, which did not go well in a clip

A video of a South African woman driving lesson amused many people in Mzansi, and the clip went viral online.

A lady's hilarious driving lesson mishap amused many people in Mzansi. Image: @olonaqongqo_03

Woman shows off her driving lesson mishap

TikTok user @olonaqongqo_03 shared a glimpse of her driving lesson, which is not going well. The young lady uploaded a clip on the video platform where she can be seen driving. As she was driving, she hit something, which roughly moved the car. She was instructed to rest; however, she had a bit of a challenge, but @olonaqongqo_03 did not give up as she got herself together and began smoothly driving yet again.

@olonaqongqo_03's video captured the attention of many people online, gathering over 34K views and thousands of likes and comments.

TikTokkers were in laughter

The lady's clip entertained many people as they rushed to the comments section with laughter while others expressed their thoughts.

Shaynolene encouraged the woman, saying:

"No, guys, please, we've all been here. In fact, I think I'm also still here. Don't worry, gel."

User2000 added:

"The way I almost flew out my phone screen ndiyadlala you did good."

Anele Sox said:

"Once I heard that vrooooom, I knew ba its chaai."

Qayiya Xakwe commented:

"I'm jumping in fear, and I'm not even in the car."

Usiburuke expressed:

"The wipers, the vrooom lol we’ve all been there, I believe in you!"

