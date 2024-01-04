A woman learned how to drive in a TikTok video, and she showed people what it was like to learn from someone close

The lady showed people in a TikTok that her romantic partner was helping her with their learning curve

Online users were fascinated and touched after seeing the young man and woman's wholesome moment

A woman showed people her journey learning to drive. The lady is learning thanks to her helpful boyfriend.

A woman in a TikTok video learned how to drive from her bf and Mzansi peeps loved their interaction. Image: @leratomadiba5

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's experience received more than 30,000 likes. There were hundreds of likes from people who loved to see the lady's relationship.

Woman learns to drive in TikTok video

A TikTok video by a woman @leratomadiba5 shows her driving with her boyfriend. In the video, he sounded patient in the driving lesson. Watch the video below:

SA touched by woman and bf's driving lesson

Many people enjoyed seeing the woman spend time with her boyfriend while learning to drive. Online users were raving about him.

Que Soul SA commented:

"I have a feeling that she wanted to clock 100KM in the complex, yeah neh woman?"

Siwa said:

"Shame your boyfriend is so sweet, that 'yho.'"

CUSI added:

"Your boyfriend is so sweet yho, mines would have called me out with my name and surname after accelerating."

wrote:

"That 'love woah...yoh' he is a good man Savannah

molemolekutle joked:

"Saw my life flash before my eyes."

appleuser26982350 added:

"Best boyfriend instructor, and I’m married for years now.️"

Gogo tries to get hang of driving

A woman how to drive at an older age. Online users were fascinated by the video of the learning process.

South African mom struggles behind the wheel in hilarious video

Briefly News previously reported that a South African daughter's TikTok video of her attempt to teach her mother how to drive had netizens in stitches.

The video captured the hilarious chaos that ensued as the two struggled to communicate and coordinate their actions.

The mother's nervousness was evident as she gripped the steering wheel tightly and anxiously followed her daughter's instructions.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News