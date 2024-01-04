One woman shared a vlog on TikTok of herself after buying one of the latest Hyundai cars from a dealership

The lady in Australia was picking up her new Hyundai car from a dealership, and she looked excited

Online users could not help but congratulate the young lady in the comment section of the TikTok post about her latest big purchase

A young woman took people with her to choose a new car. The lady showed the whole process of choosing a new vehicle.

A TikTok video shows a woman's 2023 Hyundai Kona N-line purchase in Australia. Image: @missifeoluwa

Source: TikTok

The video by the woman was a viral hit. There were many comments from people who were raving about her car.

Woman buys new Hyundai in TikTok video

A woman in a TikTok video @missifeoluwa made a vlog while picking up her new car. The lady got a 2023 Hyundai Kona N-Line, and she was excited.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Viewers excited about woman's brand-new whip

Online users commented on the woman's car purchase. Many people admitted that the TikTok video inspired them to work harder.

Sydney said:

"Sales guy's dance step was in sync."

Nonke_Shabangu commented:

"This is a beautiful car."

mandimajesty wrote:

"It’s giving Lamborghini Urus."

no3lanz applauded:

"Hyundais literally the best"

jj added:

"The way I fell in love with this car parked, soo pretty. Congrats momma."

Woman gets new car in TikTok video

A young lady bought a brand-new luxury car. People were amazed by how young she was.

Lady buys brand-new vehicle, Mzansi praises achievements

Briefly News previously reported that a determined woman has purchased her very first car, and it's a powerful Hyundai Motorsport model.

TikTok user @jasminembalenhle is the proud new owner of a Hyundai Motorsport car. In the video, she showcases the process of her buying her new car. Her family gathered to celebrate the momentous occasion with her, recognizing the hard work and sacrifices she made to reach this achievement.

People are praising and supporting her as she starts this new journey in her life. Having a car is a big achievement for anyone, and her success is motivating others to go after their dreams without fear.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News