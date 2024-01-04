A TikTokker posted a beautiful video to celebrate her mother, who was in the process of buying her brand-new dream car

In the clip, the dynamic duo make their way to a Mini Cooper dealership in Menlyn and celebrate as her mother signs for and drives off in her new wheels

Netizens joined the celebrations in the comments, congratulating her mom on the new purchase

The daughter's video shows her mom dancing and beaming with happiness as she drives off in her new Mini Cooper. Source: @nomy.noms

Source: TikTok

Everyone has a dream purchase; for some, it's a house, and for others, it's a car they've admired for years. But through hard work, a lot of people reach that dream. TikTokker Nomzamo Chabalala posted a heartwarming video showing her mother reaching her dream and purchasing a Mini Cooper.

Dreams come true

The video has a beautiful dedication to her mother, whose hard work led her here, and shows the duo dancing with joy, champagne in hand, as they unveil the new wheels.

Mzansi joins in

The celebrations over the massive win didn't end at the dealership as Mzansi came together to share their congratulations and bask in Nomzamo's appreciation and love for her mother and her dreams coming true.

Nezipho said:

"That excitementlove it."

Ntombikayise Manyisa was touched:

"This just made my day! Congratulations mommy!♥️"

Marang M shared the love:

"Congratulations! Saw her face light up so much, God bless you immensely."

Mishka Singh loved her choice of car:

"What a car. Let the fun begin! Congratulations to your beautiful mum. "

Mohammed wrote:

"Congratulations!! Mums deserve to see their dreams come true. "

Rene loved her taste:

"Deep down, Mini Cooper is my dream car too "

Mawhoo Celebrates Buying a Car, a Brand-New Mercedes-Benz

Briefly, News previously reported on Mawhoo buying a Merc after she shared the excellent news of bagging her second vehicle.

The Amapiano vocalist known for the hit song Nduma Ndumane shared pictures of her fetching her new baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News