Singer Mawhoo has announced that she purchased a new vehicle. The Amapiano singer is now the owner of two cars.

Mawhoo shows off her new car

Joining the girls with the Mercs group, Mawhoo shared pictures of her fetching the black stunner in an Instagram post. She also added a video to the post, which highlighted her excitement.

"My second baby," she wrote.

Fans congratulate Mawhoo

Fans of Mawhoo praised her for the amazing work she has done so far. She was even praised by many for her ability to purchase a new car.

mashoto.mphela said:

"Well done, that's a beautiful car. You're a great vocalist. Your songs are very nice. Don't forget to invest in Properties as you buy this luxurious car. You are relevant today, tomorrow, you're not. That's the nature of this game. Relevance is a very short career."

cyan.boujee24 said:

"Big girls drive mercs! Big shout out."

cee_grizzely shared:

"Congratulations, next one is a Maybach."

nadianakai lauded:

"Yaaaassss huni! Congratulations!"

anele_zondo said:

"This is so gorgeous congratulations mammie."

Black Coffee shows off new whip

Another star to buy a new car is Black Coffee. The Grammy-award winning DJ had a Mercedes-Benz G 63 Brabus custom made.

The Drive hitmaker did not let loose on the details of his purchase as fans were left wondering how much he spent on it.

Pictures of the new car went viral online, making people curious as to just how many luxury cars Black Coffee has.

Lasizwe shows off new pink Volvo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe Dambuza recently delighted fans by showcasing his new pink Volvo C40 Recharge.

The star's new vehicle is valued at at least R1.3 million. Social media users dropped mixed reactions, especially about the colour of the car.

