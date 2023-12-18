Murdah Bongz, now known as Mörda, is part of the The Colour Purple soundtrack

The former Black Motion member produced Mysterious Ways remix with Brenden Praise

He took to social media to express gratitude over this massive win and mentioned that this was a dream come true for him

Murdah Bongz produced a song on ‘The Colour Purple soundtrack. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Music producer Murdah Bongz, who has now rebranded to Mörda, is part of the The Colour Purple soundtrack.

Mörda speaks on feature

Taking to Instagram on 18 December, the former Black Motion member shared that he worked on the soundtrack for the new US film. He worked with vocalist Brenden Praise on Mysterious Ways remix.

In his post, Mörda emphasized that it was indeed a dream fulfilled for him as he expressed his gratitude.

"What an honour and privilege it is to be part of The Colour Purple movie. Contributing musically to a film is a dream come true, contributing to a film as huge as The Colour Purple is mind-blowing, thank you, the colour purple, for giving me that.

"I must thank @gamma, ASANTE MUSIC and all that helped make this happen. @brendenpraise and I are very excited to be part of a REMIX that already sounded so amazing. The Colour Purple Soundtrack out now."

Mzansi praises Murdah on his achievement

In his comments section, scores of his followers lauded Morda for his hard work and drive. Even his wife DJ Zinhle showered him with praise.

tedmagerman lauded:

"Big news! Congratulations @murdahbongz bro. This can’t be topped."

djzinhle said:

"Proud of you my sweet baby."

seekay_sa mentioned:

"Iconic."

bolofomotselisi added:

"Congratulations bro, you deserve this and more."

gaffoorchantal added:

"Oh my, look at God. Well done, Bongani, all your hard work and passion for the art of music is paying off. Well deserved."

