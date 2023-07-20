DJ Zinhle shared sweet family pictures on her timeline, leaving her millions of fans and followers in their feels

The star posed alongside her husband Murdah Bongz and her lovely daughters Kairo Forbes and Asante Mahosana

DJ Zinhle's timeline was filled with heartwarming responses from her followers and friends who expressed how much they adore her family

DJ Zinhle is serving family goals on the timeline. The star had Mzansi sending her heart emojis after she shared sweet snaps on her timeline.

DJ Zinhle shared adorable pictures of her family. Image: @djzinhle

DJ Zinhle shares cute family pictures on Instagram, Mzansi can't keep calm

Social media has given fans the opportunity to get a closer look at their favourite celebrities' lives and families. DJ Zinhle recently shared a glimpse of her family life and fans love to see it.

Taking to her Instagram page, the DJ and businesswoman posted pictures with her daughters Kairo Forbes and Asante Mahosana. In another post, the Era by DJ Zinhle founder also posed with her husband Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mahosana.

She captioned the sweet post:

"My babies ❤️ #Mohosanas"

DJ Zinhle's fans react to star's adorable family pictures

DJ Zinhle is one of the most loved celebs in Mzansi. Her fans did not miss the opportunity to react to her post. Many said they adore her and her beautiful family.

@samanthamongwe wrote:

"What is up with little ones and goggles ? My 2-year-old spends most of her day wearing her older brother's swimming goggles. We’ve given up trying to take them from her "

@djzinhle_and_morda.fanpage said:

"The Mohosana’s, my favourite family "

@apeshn added:

"I am sure they are so happy to have you back home "

@omontle_thato noted:

"Family of the year "

@liciousradz commented:

"I honestly love this for you Zee. The exact love you deserve, my prayer for you guys is for God to shield all of you and keep this life burning and His light and favour upon you with your family . My heart is dancing for you to Umlilo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @djzinhle"

@abokwetumi added:

"May the Almighty show off ngane Pls guys, of His Love about His timing, His grace, His favors, His second chances, His peace and above all of His Love . Hlalani kuye, ngoba wethembekile Fam❤️❤️❤️"

