Nomcebo Zikode has penned a lovely message to her husband Selwyn Fraser, on Instagram

The singer said she is very grateful to have him by her side as they tackle life and its challenges

She shared an image of them holding her Grammy award, and she said he was her most significant achievement in life

Nomcebo Zikode is one smitten lady who has shown that in her recent message to her husband, Selwyn Fraser.

The 'Jerusalema' singer said she is grateful to have her husband Selwyn by her side throughout her journey. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Nomcebo is grateful to have her husband, Selwyn Fraser as her supporter

The Grammy award-winning vocalist shared a photo of her and her hubby holding her trophy.

In the caption, she praised Fraser for being her rock and for having her back through her trying times.

"Through my difficult and tough times, you were always there to see me through. You held me tight when I felt my feet faltering. My biggest achievement in life has been having you next to me.

"I’m so happy that through all the trials and tribulations life has thrown at us, we get to celebrate this achievement together."

Nomcebo's fans show love to the couple

@addicted2success11 said:

"Living the Nguwe life. Happy for you sisi."

@dianecarltonstyle said:

"Love is lovely. A truly admirable and powerful couple, grounded in love and highly favoured by God. The best is yet to come! Cheers to countless more amazing opportunities and achievements that you'll celebrate together."

@busiematsikoandan said:

"You are both amazing!!!"

@dj_kkj_official said:

"Nice."

@manna.johnson said:

"Congratulations."

Fans caught a first glimpse of Nomcebo's husband

The extremely private singer first showed off her husband, Selwyn Fraser, in a post dedicated to him for Father's Day.

Her husband is the son of the late Gospel singer Deborah Fraser. They share two children together, Ziyanda and Mnotho Fraser.

Nomcebo Zikode gets a huge nod from Forbes Magazine

Briefly News previously reported that Nomcebo Zikode got a huge nod from Forbes Magazine.

She expressed excitement after being named Forbes Woman Africa's Top Entertainer Award for her noticeable contribution to the entertainment industry.

