Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala is in her bag as she secured a hosting gig

The smart beauty has been chosen to host the most elite Nigerian awards in South Africa

She was showered with praise for her recent accolade and wishing her well on her journey

Biggie's biggest titan, Khosi Twala, was selected to host the most prestigious Nigerian ceremony in the country, The Nigerian Community Excellence Awards.

Khosi Twala will be hosting The Nigerian Community Excellence Awards. Images: @tee_kay_77, @thelittphotographer, @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala announces her hosting gig on Instagram

The vibrant titan took to her social media to celebrate her appointment in a post and captioned it:

"It gives me such great pleasure to announce that I’ll be hosting the most prestigious Nigerian event in South Africa, The Nigerian Community Excellence Awards."

She added her gratitude:

"I am truly honoured to be the chosen one to continue the legacy of uniting South Africa and Nigeria.

"I urge all South Africans and African at large to join us as we commemorate the Nigerian community in South Africa that has done well in building the two countries for the betterment of the economy."

Social media reacts to Khosi's announcement

Khosi will electrify the stage with her energetic and charismatic energy, reported The South African.

It was all praise under her announcement as her followers hyped her up:

@kingtunz_ said:

"A true winner of big brother titans! Putting that show and the essence on the map! You’re amazing Khosi Twala and I can’t wait to keep congratulating you!"

@bliss_by_zeezah was proud:

"I'm glad I chose right. Standing and rooting for you is one of the best decision I have ever made. I love you endlessly my khokho."

@fatumatazm congratulated:

"Congratulations King Khosi. This is really an honour I’m so proud of you and all that you will accomplish ahead."

@2612_violet said:

"Congratulation to the most beautiful and intelligent black woman, God is always on your side for more success and achievements that come your way mother, am more proud of you my king."

@kingtunz_ is a huge fan:

"As a Nigerian that absolutely loves South Africa! Can’t wait for this!"

