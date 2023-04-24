Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) winner Khosi Twala met Zandie Khumalo and supported her while she was on the reality TV show

Twala surprised Khumalo minutes before her performance for the KZN Department of Transport budget speech gala dinner

Mzansi was overjoyed that Khosi showed Zandie love because she was one of the few South African celebrities who proudly backed her BBTitans journey

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala met singer and Kelly Khumalo's sister, Zandie Khumalo.

‘Big Brother Titans’ winner Khosi Twala showered Zandie Khumalo with love when they met at the KZN Department of Transport budget speech gala dinner. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, Zandie was among the few celebs who believed Twala would win when she was still in Biggie's house competing for the R1.7 million grand prize. Khumalo supported Khosi and even encouraged Mzansi to vote for her.

Zandie Khumalo reveals BBTitans winner Khosi Twala visited her

Khosi has been out of the isolated BBTitans house for a few weeks since being crowned, making her the first winner of the joint South African and Nigerian reality TV show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Since leaving, Twala has been making the most of her newfound fame, including hosting a SuperSport show. However, as crucial as securing the bag is, she hasn't forgotten about the people who afforded her the opportunity.

Taking to Instagram, Zandie shared that Khosi visited her before she walked up on stage to play at her recent gig for the KZN Department of Transport budget speech gala dinner.

In a video, Khumalo and Twala embraced and praised each other. The Ikhwela hitmaker also revealed the lengths she went to for Khosi to walk away with the cash prize.

Khosi Twala's fans love her lovely interaction with Zandie Khumalo

@sindilekangwenya said:

"Finally, God is good! KhosiReigns, appreciate Zandi. Khosi loves and appreciates you ❤️"

@yetundehomortorllah shared:

"Wow, so they aren't related yet they look alike. Thanks my love for loving our Khokho Pops!"

@mpho_akala posted:

"Zandie, you are such a queen. I love you so much ❤️ KhosiReigns will support your music ❤️❤️❤️ Your success is ours."

@sli_madlamini replied:

"Who is chopping onions? My Queen met my King ❤️❤️❤️"

alinda_susa commented:

"This is soo beautiful ❤️❤️ I watched it 1 000 times but can't get over it. Thank you Zandie for loving Khosi ❤️"

precious_preshhh also said:

"The way King K says 'You’re so beautiful' makes me smile and crave to meet you in person."

@zann_double_ss added:

"I'm so happy Khosi met the first South African celebrity who supported her loudly. Oh, I love my Zulu girls ❤️"

Big Brother Titans fans gift Khosi Twala R100 000

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Big Brother Titans winner's fans did the absolute most.

Khosi Twala's followers rallied behind their fav even after leaving the Big Brother Titans show with over R1 million.

According to snaps shared by Khosi Twala on Instagram, her fans surprised her with a whopping R100 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News