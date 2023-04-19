Bonang Matheba engaged her fans on Twitter after the Young, Famous & African trailer was dropped

Queen B's fans were hyped by her grand entrance in the video posted by Netflix, and she became a trending topic after that

Bonang said shooting the reality series was fun and acknowledged some of her fans who were showing her love

Bonang Matheba topped trending topics on Twitter for her cameo on 'Young, Famous & African'.

Source: Instagram

Bonang joins Netflix's star-studded reality series

Bonang Matheba will make her big TV comeback on the Netflix show Young, Famous & African.

The media personality shared the one-minute trailer on her socials and said she had the best time participating in the show. Bonang celebrated and thanked the cast and crew of the popular show.

"Guest-starring on @netflixsa’s Young, Famous & African - Season 2! Thank you @swankyjerry for the invitation. Big love to you and your amazing cast members. Thank you @peac_hy for including me! Lots of fun!"

The second season of the reality series featuring Andile Ncube, Nadia Nakai, Naked DJ, and other African superstars will come out on May 19.

See the trailer below:

SA celebrates Bonang's TV return on Twitter

The TV presenter has been trending since the trailer was released and people can't wait to see her dazzle.

@JeanyMotlokoa mentioned:

"I know your hair is top-notch, last season they were making fun of our hair. We needed you to defend us ."

@IamMissB stated

"Phew! The Americans will not make fun of our wigs halala! I just know you slayed!"

@tandymscandy said:

"Personally, I feel like our queen is bigger than this show but it will be very interesting to see how she relates to people we’re not used to seeing her with."

@_ngLovs posted:

"Grand entrance for the Queeeeen please‼️‼️‼️‼️ Different lanes ma se kind.

@BiancaCave1 wrote:

"B is exactly what this show needed."

@Lerato_lehokoa added:

"Now that’s an entrance! Reminds me of the Top Billing days! Obsessed!"

@Malebomolapo1 shared:

"This just put a smile on my face. Yaaaas Queen, can't wait.❤"

