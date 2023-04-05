Khosi Twala was the face of happiness after winning the Big Brother Titans R1.7 million cash prize

The reality TV star is already embracing life outside the Big Brother house and took part in a trending dance challenge

Her fire moves were posted on TikTok, and the video gathered over 2 million views in just two days

Khosi Twala performed an amapiano dance after winning 'Big Brother Titans'. Image: @bbtitans_official

Source: TikTok

The Big Brother Titans show has wrapped up, and housemates are acclimatising to everyday life again. The winner of the competition, Khosi Twala, did not waste any time and hopped on TikTok after not having access to social media for 78 days.

King Khosi's dance moves go viral on TikTok

Khosi performed an amapiano dance challenge and nailed it in her winning green dress and high heels. More than 2 million people watched her vibey video on the TikTok page @bbtitans_official, proving the popularity Khosi has gained from the reality show.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Big Brother fans rate Khosi's amapiano moves

People congratulated King Khosi in the comments and gave her dancing rave reviews. Some salty fans wrote some bitter comments.

@Precious_Taowah said:

"I am so glad that she has overcome bullies because wow people are not kind. We live in a world where negativity towards others makes us feel good about ourselves."

@Azzie stated:

"I’m gonna keep quiet for my peace and sanity."

@Dimple_glass wrote:

"I think I love Khosi so much. Is this not an obsession?"

@tania shared:

"My brother wants to marry you Khosi please come to Uganda."

@Christiana added:

"Let’s be honest guys, this year’s results were rigged because what’s this?"

@Josephchinatu wrote:

"Only legends can understand."

@MhzNaa said:

"Girl keep being you and doing you. You are loved."

@Ngubozilubhelu wrote:

"Khosi girl you're so wonderful."

Source: Briefly News